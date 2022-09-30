Sherman powers Schuylerville past B-P

SCHUYLERVILLE 44, BROADALBIN-PERTH 0: Luke Sherman passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more Friday night as the Black Horses rolled past B-P in a Class C non-division game.

Martin Flanders Jr. returned a blocked punt for a touchdown and latter ran 32 yards for another score for Schuylerville, which improved to 5-0 overall. Flanders led all rushers with 92 yards on eight carries.

Sherman fired scoring passes of 22 and 37 yards to Sam Dwyer, and added touchdown runs of 4 and 7 yards. Sherman completed 6 of 7 passes for 113 yards, and added 71 yards on 11 rushes.

Schuylerville finished with 357 total yards and held the Patriots to 66.

Schuylerville 44, B-P 0 B-P (3-1, 4-1);0;0;0;0 — 0 Schuylerville (4-0, 5-0);14;8;16;6 — 44 First quarter Sch — Flanders blocked punt return (Ollie Bolduc run) Sch — Sherman 4 run (conversion failed) Second quarter Sch — Dwyer 22 pass from Sherman (Otto Bolduc pass from Sherman) Third quarter Sch — Dwyer 37 pass from Sherman (Sherman run) Sch — Sherman 7 run (Flanders run) Fourth quarter Sch — Flanders 32 run (conversion failed)