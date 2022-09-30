 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sherman powers Schuylerville past B-P

  • 0

SCHUYLERVILLE 44, BROADALBIN-PERTH 0: Luke Sherman passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more Friday night as the Black Horses rolled past B-P in a Class C non-division game.

Martin Flanders Jr. returned a blocked punt for a touchdown and latter ran 32 yards for another score for Schuylerville, which improved to 5-0 overall. Flanders led all rushers with 92 yards on eight carries.

Sherman fired scoring passes of 22 and 37 yards to Sam Dwyer, and added touchdown runs of 4 and 7 yards. Sherman completed 6 of 7 passes for 113 yards, and added 71 yards on 11 rushes.

Schuylerville finished with 357 total yards and held the Patriots to 66.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Women’s rights group demand Iran to be expelled from the World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News