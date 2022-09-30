Sherman powers Schuylerville past B-P

SCHUYLERVILLE 44, BROADALBIN-PERTH 0: Luke Sherman passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more Friday night as the Black Horses rolled past B-P in a Class C non-division game.
Martin Flanders Jr. returned a blocked punt for a touchdown and latter ran 32 yards for another score for Schuylerville, which improved to 5-0 overall. Flanders led all rushers with 92 yards on eight carries.
Sherman fired scoring passes of 22 and 37 yards to Sam Dwyer, and added touchdown runs of 4 and 7 yards. Sherman completed 6 of 7 passes for 113 yards, and added 71 yards on 11 rushes.
Schuylerville finished with 357 total yards and held the Patriots to 66.