Sherman, Battle lift Black Horses to OT victory in Class C semi

FONDA — Luke Sherman scored from 2 yards out in overtime Friday night and Connor Battle's extra point lifted Schuylerville to a 14-13 victory over Fonda in a Class C semifinal of the Section II Football Tournament.

The Black Horses, who improved to 8-2, advance to Friday's Class C championship game, set for 7 p.m. at Lansingburgh High School against the winner of Saturday's semifinal between Warrensburg-Lake George and Stillwater.

After a scoreless first half, Fonda (9-1) took advantage of a Schuylerville fumble, which Jose Vargas recovered on the Horses' 10. Three plays later, Peyton Webber scored on a 2-yard run for a 7-0 Braves lead.

Schuylerville did not score until 2:45 remained in regulation, as Sherman ran 3 yards for the touchdown and Battle kicked the tying PAT.

Fonda had the ball first in overtime, and Webber scored from 2 yards out, but the two-point conversion run failed, leaving the Braves up 13-7.

Two runs by Sherman put the ball on the 2 to set up his touchdown and Battle's winning kick.

Schuylerville was held to 64 rushing yards, with Martin Flanders Jr. leading the team with 41 yards on 10 carries. Sherman completed 12 of 14 passes for 97 yards, with Otto Bolduc catching five passes for 48 yards.

Defensively, Bolduc recovered a fumble that was forced by his brother, Ollie, and Carter Phillips picked off a pass.

Fonda was led by Jackson Cusack, who rushed for 79 yards on 17 carries. The Braves outgained Schuylerville, 219-161 in total yards.

