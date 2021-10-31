Section II football semifinal pairings announced

Section II on Sunday announced the pairings for the semifinals of the Section II Football Tournament, including matchups for several area teams.
Queensbury (3-5), which defeated Niskayuna 27-7 on Saturday to finish second in Class A's Grasso division, plays at Class A Capital champ Averill Park (7-2) in the Class A semifinals on Friday at 7 p.m.
Class B North winner Glens Falls (7-1) will host Ravena (7-2) for the second straight week, this time in the Class B semifinals, this coming Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Glens Falls shut out Ravena 42-0 in their regular-season finale on Saturday.
Class C was the only classification in Section II to have quarterfinals this past weekend. Schuylerville (9-0), ranked third in the state, hosts Voorheesville (7-1) on Friday at 7 p.m. in the semifinals.
Class D will again play its semifinals on Saturday at Schuylerville High School. Class D North champ Greenwich (8-0) faces Chatham (3-4) at 1 p.m. Warrensburg (7-2) takes on Class D South champ Stillwater (6-1) at 5 p.m.
Section II also announced several Week 9 crossover games, with dates and times to be announced.