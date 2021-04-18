Section II football scraps playoff plan for Class B, C and D

The Section II Football Committee announced on Sunday that it will hold crossover matchups in Classes B, C and D in the next two weeks, rather than playoffs.

Section II football coordinator Bob Dorrance said the committee decided to scrap the playoffs because of the number of coronavirus cancellations and unequal number of games that teams have played in the Fall II season.

Classes A and AA are going ahead with their playoff plans in four-team bracketed setups, including Queensbury's semifinal matchup at Troy this weekend.

Dorrance said in an email that the football committee would try to pair up teams by looking at "records, rivalries, regions, etc. and try to create competitive matchups for all schools that continue to play."

