Section II football championships schedule announced

Queensbury will face Burnt Hills in the Class A championship of the Section II Football Tournament on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Shenendehowa High School, the Section II football committee announced on Sunday.

The site had been up in the air pending the outcome of the Class AA semifinals. Shenendehowa and Christian Brothers Academy square off for the AA title on Friday at 7 p.m. at Shaker High School.

Schuylerville faces Fonda in the Class C championship game on Friday at 7 p.m. at Lansingburgh High School.

In Class D, Greenwich and Stillwater meet on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Schuylerville, while in Class B, Ravena and Gloversville square off at 3 p.m. at CBA.

Section II Football Finals FRIDAY Class AA Shenendehowa vs. CBA at Shaker High School, 7 p.m. Class C Fonda vs. Schuylerville at Lansingburgh High School, 7 p.m. SATURDAY Class D Greenwich vs. Stillwater at Schuylerville High School, 1 p.m. Class B Gloversville vs. Ravena at CBA, 3 p.m. Class A Burnt Hills vs. Queensbury at Shenendehowa High School, 7 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0