SCHENECTADY — In a game played at Schenectady because Scotia's refurbished field isn't ready, the Scotia Tartans broke open a tight game with 22 fourth-quarter points to beat Hudson Falls 34-7.
Riley Maddison rushed 13 times for 26 yards and was 2 of 4 passing for 32 yards. Andrew Hogan rushed for the Tigers' lone touchdown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.