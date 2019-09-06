{{featured_button_text}}

SCHENECTADY — In a game played at Schenectady because Scotia's refurbished field isn't ready, the Scotia Tartans broke open a tight game with 22 fourth-quarter points to beat Hudson Falls 34-7.

Riley Maddison rushed 13 times for 26 yards and was 2 of 4 passing for 32 yards. Andrew Hogan rushed for the Tigers' lone touchdown.

