Schuylerville's Owen Sherman named Class C Player of Year

Schuylerville senior quarterback Owen Sherman has been named as the Class C Overall Player of the Year in Section II football.

Sherman, who passed for more than 1,500 yards and 15 touchdowns, was also named the first-team quarterback in Class C North after leading the Black Horses to a 13-1 record and the state championship game.

Schuylerville senior Ryan Dow was chosen as the Class C North Ironman for his two-way play at receiver and defensive back.

Teammates joining them the All-Class C North first team offense are sophomore Luke Sherman at running back, as well as receiver Zach Bowen and offensive linemen Austin Prouty and Ryan Peck.

Named to the Class C North first-team defense from Schuylerville were linebackers Carson Patrick and Anthony Luzadis, and defensive backs Scott Stiassney and Otto Bolduc.

Other award winners in Class C North football were Fonda running back Giovanni DiCaprio as the division's Player of the Year, Hoosick Falls-Tamarac quarterback Jake Sparks as Offensive Player of the Year, Cobleskill linebacker Aaron Henry as Defensive Player of the Year, and Fonda's Jackson Cusack with the other Ironman award.

