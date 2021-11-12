Schuylerville wins third straight football title

TROY — Luke Sherman scored three touchdowns as Schuylerville beat Fonda 26-16 to win the Class C title of the Section II Football Tournament on Friday night at Lansingburgh High School.

The Black Horses won their third straight sectional title and earned a chance to play in a state quarterfinal next weekend at a site in northern New York. Schuylerville is 11-0 this season and has won 18 consecutive games extending back to the Fall II season of last spring.

Fonda jumped out to an early 8-0 lead, but Luke Sherman scored twice for Schuylerville on runs of 20 and 5 yards. Owen Sherman later hit Otto Bolduc with a 49-yard touchdown pass to make it a 20-8 Schuylerville lead at halftime.

After Fonda scored in the third quarter, Luke Sherman’s 7-yard TD run gave the Horses their final 10-point advantage with 3:04 to play.

Check back later for a full story and a photo gallery.

