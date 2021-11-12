Schuylerville wins third straight football title (updated with videos)

LANSINGBURGH — Standing amid a foggy postgame celebration Friday night, Owen Sherman summed it up best.

“We got big-time defensive stops, and we made big-time plays in big-time situations,” Schuylerville’s senior quarterback said.

With the game on the line and Schuylerville up by just four points in the fourth quarter, Sherman and the Black Horses put together a decisive 10-play, 80-yard scoring drive.

When sophomore Luke Sherman crash-landed across the goal line on a 7-yard run with 3:04 left, it sealed a 26-16 Class C championship victory over Fonda — and Schuylerville’s third straight Section II football title.

“It feels like every one before this,” Schuylerville head coach John Bowen said. “But winning this one and having a tomorrow — which we didn’t have in the spring (in the pandemic-limited Fall II season) — makes this one have more of a positive spin.”

The Horses, who improved to 11-0 with their 18th straight victory, advance to play either Saranac Lake or Ogdensburg Free Academy next weekend at a northern site.

“My offensive line, I can’t give them enough credit, they dominate every game,” said Luke Sherman, the Schuylerville’s workhorse, who fought for every one of his 114 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries. “This team played from the heart all night. Three in a row — that’s our expectations coming true.”

“It feels great, but we’ve got to keep pushing, keep playing our best football,” said junior wide receiver Otto Bolduc, whose spectacular one-handed catch-and-run for a 49-yard touchdown reception put the Black Horses up 20-8 just before halftime. “It took a lot to win this — they’re a great football team, it was a dogfight. We laid it all on the line tonight.”

Bolduc’s touchdown catch came at a key point, right after the Horses had stuffed Fonda on a fake punt at midfield. Owen Sherman found Bolduc down the middle, where he made a leaping catch, pinning the ball against his helmet, and raced to the end zone. Owen Sherman completed 7 of 19 passes for 170 yards.

“(The defensive back) was giving me tight coverage, I was hoping for a pass interference flag,” Bolduc said. “My quarterback threw it up for me and I just went up and made a play.”

“We typically defer on the coin toss because we know we’ll likely get the last possession of the half,” Bowen said. “We were able to kind of steal a possession at the end of the half there, and we stopped them early in the second half. Those are the most important six minutes of a game — the end of the first half and the beginning of the second.”

Fonda (7-4) was a worthy opponent, matching the Horses blow for blow for much of the game. Every time the Braves gummed up the Schuylerville offense, the Horses turned around and swarmed all over Fonda’s offense.

“They were so sound defensively, they had our number several times tonight,” Bowen said. “It was a great chess match, back and forth.”

Schuylerville held Braves rushing leader Giovanni DiCaprio to 29 yards on 14 carries, but quarterback Jackson Cusack proved to be a slippery runner, scrambling 18 times for 106 yards. He gave the Horses fits at times and helped Fonda take advantage of the game’s only turnover.

With 3:40 left in the third quarter, Jonathan Cranker recovered a fumbled snap to put the Braves in business at midfield. Nine plays later, DiCaprio plowed into the end zone from 4 yards out, and Cusack ran for the conversion to pull Fonda within 20-16 on the final play of the period. That set the stage for Schuylerville’s decisive fourth quarter.

“We just talked about making plays, and the kids came through, the coaches called a great game and our defense was able to stand up to what they were throwing at us,” Bowen said.

Fonda opened the second quarter with an 8-yard scoring pass from Cusack to Brady Melious, and tacked on the two-point conversion on Owen Hicks’ run on a fake PAT.

Schuylerville put the ball in Luke Sherman’s hands after that, pounding out a pair of touchdown drives capped by his scoring runs of 20 and 5 yards for a 12-8 lead.

