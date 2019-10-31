{{featured_button_text}}
Schuylerville football

Schuylerville defensive back Jack Dwyer tackles Cobleskill wide receiver Camden Oliver during their Class B sectional playoff game on Oct. 25. The Black Horses' defense held Cobleskill to 40 yards total offense in a 28-0 victory.

 Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star

Schuylerville has been on a roll this football season, winning six straight since its only loss, a 34-13 setback to Glens Falls in Week 2.

On Friday night, however, the Black Horses (7-1) face arguably the hottest team in Class B — outside of unbeaten Glens Falls — when they travel to Schalmont (6-2) for a 7 p.m. Class B semifinal of the Section II Football Tournament.

The winner plays the winner of Saturday’s semifinal between top-ranked Glens Falls and Holy Trinity in the Section II finals next weekend.

“They’re flying high right now,” Schuylerville head coach John Bowen said of the Sabres, who upended Holy Trinity 35-22 two weeks ago to win the Class B Reinfurt title.

“They got tremendous traction heading into the postseason. They’ve done a great job of scaling down their offense, and that’s made them more effective. They have speed all over the place — I don’t know if we’ve seen a team as fast off the ball since Week 2 against Glens Falls.”

Both Schuylerville and Schalmont are coming off 28-0 quarterfinal victories — the Horses over Cobleskill, the Sabres over Hudson Falls. This is the seventh time in the last eight seasons that Schuylerville has reached the Section II semifinals in Class B. The Horses are 3-3 in previous semifinals, including two wins over Schalmont.

Schuylerville is playing without its leading rusher, senior Jacob Vanderhoof (610 yards, 12 TDs), who has been out with a knee injury since an Oct. 11 win at Cobleskill. However, Jack Dwyer and Sam McGarrahan have stepped up in the Black Horses’ flexbone attack. Both have more than 400 yards and a combined 12 scores.

“(Losing Vanderhoof) hasn’t changed much of anything,” Bowen said. “The teams we’ve played the last three or four weeks have forced us to play a certain way, and our kids have done a nice job of taking what they’re given.”

Bowen said Vanderhoof’s injury has affected the Horses’ secondary depth the most, but added that he likes the way that unit is playing. They helped Schuylerville hold Cobleskill to just 40 yards total offense in last week’s shutout.

Schalmont, which lost only to Cobleskill and Class A Columbia earlier in the season, is led by quarterback Jake Sanford and running back Ben Burchhardt, both seniors. Sanford, a former slotback, took over the QB spot when Shane O’Dell chose to concentrate on basketball this year.

Burchhardt leads the Sabres with 807 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground. Sanford has rushed for 750 yards and eight touchdowns, and added 590 yards and six more scores through the air. Versatile Trent Randle also has eight TDs.

“Their defense is going to present us with a challenge,” Bowen said. “Most of the season, we’ve been the fastest team on the field. We’ll have to be very prepared and sound in our schemes. They use a multitude of fronts and blitzes — there’s a lot of moving parts to account for.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

reporter

Covering high school and minor-league sports in Section II since 1989. SUNY Plattsburgh grad. Colleen's lesser half. Three amazing young people call me Dad. Fan of Philadelphia Eagles, New York Rangers and Mets, and Syracuse Orange.

Load comments