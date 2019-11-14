For the Schuylerville football team, it has been a season-long process of changing roles.
When adversity arises — injuries to their top two running backs, for instance — the Black Horses have simply made adjustments, moved personnel around and carried on.
It’s next-man-up and then some for these Horses, as they advance beyond Section II for the first time since 2015. Schuylerville (9-1) squares off with a big, tough Potsdam team in the Class B state quarterfinals, set for Friday at 7 p.m. at Ogdensburg Free Academy.
“Good teams will try to take away your best plays or players,” said Schuylerville head coach John Bowen, whose team has won eight games in a row. “We’ve had teams that were much more talented, but they didn’t know how to respond to that. We lose one big-time player after another, and it’s ‘Who’s next?’ It’s a tribute to all of these guys and how they’ve responded. They’re an exceptional group.”
With their top two rushers — Jacob Vanderhoof and Jack Dwyer — sidelined with knee and ankle injuries, respectively, the Horses asked others to step up.
In Saturday’s thrilling 28-22 Section II championship victory over Holy Trinity, it was Kyle Burnham, Sam McGarrahan and Colton Weatherwax. With Weatherwax blocking, McGarrahan rushed for 126 yards and Burnham added 109 yards and three touchdowns — including the game-winner on the final play.
“We didn’t know going into last game that Kyle was going to be the guy for us,” Bowen said. “Colton Weatherwax did a great job lead-blocking for him. He just told us, ‘Have Kyle run behind me, let’s take this thing home.’ It’s been a process they all followed and bought into. They just embraced it.”
Schuylerville used its option-based flexbone offense to grind out a whopping edge in time of possession — 30 minutes to 18 — over Holy Trinity. The Horses ran 68 plays to 41 for the Pride.
“With the weather conditions, hopefully we can take advantage of being a ball-control team,” said Bowen, noting Friday night’s frigid forecast. “We have to protect the football. We can’t afford to give a team an extra possession.”
The Horses’ rugged defense also held the Pride to just 18 yards on the ground, shutting down their big back, Rodney Parker. The previous two weeks, Schuylerville shut down Cobleskill and Schalmont in the playoffs.
Now, the Horses face another big, physical back: Potsdam’s Will Varney.
The Sandstoners (7-2) are coming off a 30-0 shutout of Beekmantown in the Section VII-X playoff last week. Varney rushed for 278 yards and three touchdowns in the game, giving him 1,365 yards and 15 TDs for the season. It’s the third straight 1,000-yard season for the junior.
“He’s a powerful runner, and our line has done a very good job,” Potsdam head coach Jim Kirka said of the 5-foot-11, 205-pound Varney. “He’s very hard to take down.”
“They’re very big, they have tremendous size, they run a good amount out of double tights (tight ends),” Bowen said. “They’ll lean on you, be happy with 3-4 yards a carry and go for it on fourth down. We’ll have to match that level of physicality or we’ll be in trouble.”
Both teams pride themselves on defense. In nine wins, Schuylerville has allowed 83 points. Potsdam allowed 44 points in its seven wins, and held unbeaten Gouverneur down in a 15-14 double-overtime loss.
“We have a solid defense,” said Kirka, whose team is in the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2012. “They’ve been together for a while, a lot of third-year starters. They’ve had a good year. If we can contain (Schuylerville’s) speed, I think it will be a good game.”
