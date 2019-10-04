{{featured_button_text}}

LANSINGBURGH — The Black Horses (4-1, 4-1) galloped for 333 rushing yards behind Jacob Vanderhoof (six carries for 131 yards and two touchdowns) and Jack Dwyer, who also topped the century mark in rushing yards with 102 on 10 carries with two scores.

Owen Sherman threw a pair of touchdown passes and rushed for another to help Schuylerville pick up the Class B North win.

