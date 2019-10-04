LANSINGBURGH — The Black Horses (4-1, 4-1) galloped for 333 rushing yards behind Jacob Vanderhoof (six carries for 131 yards and two touchdowns) and Jack Dwyer, who also topped the century mark in rushing yards with 102 on 10 carries with two scores.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Owen Sherman threw a pair of touchdown passes and rushed for another to help Schuylerville pick up the Class B North win.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.