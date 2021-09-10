Schuylerville shuts out Hoosick Falls-Tamarac in rematch

The Schuylerville Black Horses got touchdowns from the Sherman brothers on the way to a 14-0 shutout of Hoosick Falls-Tamarac in a Class C North high school football game on Friday night.
In a rematch of last spring's Class C championship game, Owen Sherman and Lukas Sherman each scored on short runs to account for all of the scoring.
Lukas Sherman, a sophomore, rushed for 66 yards on 19 carries to lead all rushers in the game. Owen Sherman added 40 yards on eight rushes, and completed 6 of 10 passes for 83 yards. Ryan Dow added an interception on defense.
Schuylerville (2-0) held the Wildcats to 114 total yards, while gaining 232 yards on offense.
