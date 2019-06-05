Schuylerville senior Stratton Sherman has been named to the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame's 2019 Team of Distinction. Sherman was one of 81 scholar-athletes selected from a pool of 3,500 students to receive the honor.
Sherman, a quarterback and team captain, is graduating with a 3.70 academic average, is a member of National Honor Society and has an extensive list of athletic honors, including being named league offensive player of the year and all-state selection.
As part of the award, all honorees will be part of a permanent digital display at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.
Sherman will attend Union College in the fall. There, he will continue his football career and major in mechanical engineering.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.