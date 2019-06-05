{{featured_button_text}}
Stratton Sherman

Schuylerville quarterback Stratton Sherman, left, high-fives teammate Justin Carte after throwing a touchdown pass to Carte during a football game at Glens Falls last season.

Schuylerville senior Stratton Sherman has been named to the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame's 2019 Team of Distinction. Sherman was one of 81 scholar-athletes selected from a pool of 3,500 students to receive the honor.

Sherman, a quarterback and team captain, is graduating with a 3.70 academic average, is a member of National Honor Society and has an extensive list of athletic honors, including being named league offensive player of the year and all-state selection.

As part of the award, all honorees will be part of a permanent digital display at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

Sherman will attend Union College in the fall. There, he will continue his football career and major in mechanical engineering.

