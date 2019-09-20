{{featured_button_text}}

BROADALBIN — Jacob Vanderhoof rushed for four touchdowns and Schuylerville churned out 423 total yards of offense as the Black Horses stampeded to a 42-7 Class B North victory over Broadalbin-Perth on Friday night.

Vanderhoof finished with 145 yards on 12 carries, and Owen Sherman ran for  116 yards and another touchdown on 12 rushes to pace Schuylerville (2-1, 2-1). Charles Luzadis added 71 yards and a touchdown for the Horses.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments