BROADALBIN — Jacob Vanderhoof rushed for four touchdowns and Schuylerville churned out 423 total yards of offense as the Black Horses stampeded to a 42-7 Class B North victory over Broadalbin-Perth on Friday night.
Vanderhoof finished with 145 yards on 12 carries, and Owen Sherman ran for 116 yards and another touchdown on 12 rushes to pace Schuylerville (2-1, 2-1). Charles Luzadis added 71 yards and a touchdown for the Horses.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.