Schuylerville romps to playoff win

SCHUYLERVILLE — Schuylerville erupted for 38 first-quarter points Thursday night en route to a 54-19 Class C quarterfinal victory over Taconic Hills.

The Black Horses (9-0), winners of 16 straight games, advance to the semifinals of the Section II Football Tournament next weekend against either Cobleskill or Voorheesville, who play Saturday. Schuylerville has been ranked third in the state for weeks.

Owen Sherman completed all six of his passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score to power Schuylerville, which led 54-0 at halftime.

Lukas Sherman and Ryan Dow each scored a pair of touchdowns for the Horses, with Sherman returning a fumble for a score. Dow ran 61 yards for one score and caught a 30-yard pass from Owen Sherman for the other.

Zach Bowen scored the other receiving touchdown, and Ollie Bolduc added a second-quarter scoring run.

Defensively, Schuylerville held the Titans (3-5) to a net of 8 yards in the first half. Taconic Hills scored its three touchdowns in the second half against the Horses’ reserves.

Schuylerville went 7-0 during last spring’s Fall II football season, winning the Class C sectional championship in the process. The Black Horses reached the state Class B title game in 2019 in an 11-2 season, so the program has gone 27-2 over three seasons.

Class C Quarterfinal

Taconic Hills (3-5) 0 0 13 6 — 19

Schuylerville (9-0) 38 16 0 0 — 54

First quarter

Sch — L. Sherman 3 run (Dow pass from O. Sherman)

Sch — Z. Bowen 3 pass from O. Sherman (conversion failed)

Sch — Dow 61 run (Dow run)

Sch — Dow 30 pass from O. Sherman (L. Sherman pass from O. Sherman)

Sch — L. Sherman 7 fumble return (Cumm run)

Second quarter

Sch — O. Sherman 5 run (McGarrahan pass from O. Sherman)

Sch — Ol. Bolduc 1 run (Flanders run)

Third quarter

TH — Beck 47 pass from Peck (kick failed)

TH — Burns 35 run (Halsted kick)

Fourth quarter

TH — Beck 8 run (kick failed)

