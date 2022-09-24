Schuylerville rolls to Class C North win over Watervliet

SCHUYLERVILLE — The Schuylerville defense returned two interceptions for touchdowns Saturday as the Black Horses cruised to a 55-6 Class C North football victory over Watervliet.

Ollie Bolduc returned an interception 34 yards for a first-quarter touchdown, and Sam Dwyer added a 67-yard pick-six before halftime as Schuylerville roared to a 48-0 lead.

Martin Flanders Jr. and Luke Sherman each rushed for a pair of touchdowns for the Horses, who improved to 3-0 in the division, 4-0 overall. Dwyer and Ben Van Veghten also ran for short touchdowns.

Defensively, Jack McGarrahan added a fumble recovery and a sack as Schuylerville outgained the Cannoneers in total yards, 271-108.

Schuylerville 55, Watervliet 6 Watervliet;0;0;0;6 — 6 Schuylerville;27;21;0;7 — 55 First quarter Schy — Flanders 38 run (Battle kick) Schy — Sherman 7 run (kick failed) Schy — Ol. Bolduc 34 interception return (Battle kick) Schy — Flanders 16 run (Battle kick) Second quarter Schy — Sherman 7 run (Battle kick) Schy — Dwyer 4 run (Battle kick) Schy — Dwyer 67 interception return (Battle kick) Fourth quarter Schy — Van Veghten 6 run (Battle kick) W — Ward 40 pass from Teabout (conversion failed)