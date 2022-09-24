Schuylerville rolls to Class C North win over Watervliet

SCHUYLERVILLE — The Schuylerville defense returned two interceptions for touchdowns Saturday as the Black Horses cruised to a 55-6 Class C North football victory over Watervliet.
Ollie Bolduc returned an interception 34 yards for a first-quarter touchdown, and Sam Dwyer added a 67-yard pick-six before halftime as Schuylerville roared to a 48-0 lead.
Martin Flanders Jr. and Luke Sherman each rushed for a pair of touchdowns for the Horses, who improved to 3-0 in the division, 4-0 overall. Dwyer and Ben Van Veghten also ran for short touchdowns.
Defensively, Jack McGarrahan added a fumble recovery and a sack as Schuylerville outgained the Cannoneers in total yards, 271-108.