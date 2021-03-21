Schuylerville rolls past Mechanicville (with photos)

MECHANICVILLE — Sam McGarrahan was the last Schuylerville player on the bus when head coach John Bowen handed him his cell phone after the team bus had pulled into the high school parking lot.

The senior rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns Saturday in the Black Horses' Fall II football season opener, a 38-0 Class C North victory over Mechanicville.

"It just feels great to be on the field again," said McGarrahan, who scored on runs of 6 and 9 yards. "A couple of months ago, we didn't think we would get the chance. We've been working and practicing hard coming into it, and I don't think we could've played any better today."

Owen Sherman ran for a touchdown and threw for another for the Black Horses, who reached the Carrier Dome in 2019.

"A lot of what we were concerned about was special teams and the level of physicality, with the short preparation phase we had," Bowen said. "We did a decent job of both, and offensively, we took what we could get."

Schuylerville also stuffed Mechanicville on defense, holding the Red Raiders to just 38 total yards, while piling up 311.

Jack Dwyer opened the second quarter with a 1-yard scoring run on fourth and goal to give the Black Horses a 16-0 lead.