Schuylerville rolls past Hoosick Falls-Tamarac for Class C crown

“We had 16 kids today and for most of the season, so it’s been challenging,” Burghers head coach Mike Perrone said. “Going into the game, we loved our defensive game plan — we knew they would struggle to move the ball, so we wanted to get up quick.”

Carpenter connected with Tanner Dunkley on a 26-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter to put the Burghers up 8-0. The Burghers had other chances to score in the game, but fumbled away the ball twice inside the C-S 10, and turned the ball over on downs three times inside the 30.

The Indians (1-4) opened the third quarter with a quick scoring drive. Doug Pennington ran the ball four straight times for 48 yards, punching in from the 1 to pull C-S within 8-7.

Warrensburg responded with a nine-play, 73-yard drive, sparked by a 40-yard screen pass from Carpenter to Anthony Girard to the Indians’ 9. On fourth and goal, Carpenter plowed into the end zone from the 2.

“We knew Cambridge would make adjustments and they drove down and scored a touchdown,” Perrone said. “But next drive, we were able to score — that was a big-time drive.”

Carpenter finished with 94 yards on 23 carries, and completed 4 of 6 passes for 82 yards. The Burghers outgained Cambridge-Salem in total yards, 312-182.