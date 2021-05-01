Schuylerville rolls past Hoosick Falls-Tamarac for Class C crown

CLUMS CORNERS — Owen Sherman ran and passed for touchdowns Saturday night to lead Schuylerville to a 34-15 victory over Hoosick Falls-Tamarac for the Section II Class C football championship.
It was the second straight Section II title for the undefeated Black Horses (7-0), who won Class B in 2019 and reached the state title game. They dropped to Class C this season.
“We’re ecstatic for our seniors to finish on a high note,” Schuylerville head coach John Bowen said. “They’re a very, very accomplished class with what they’ve been able to pull off the last two seasons. Two seasons in a row, we were the last team playing in the state.”
Sherman ran 15 yards for a second-quarter score to put Schuylerville up 20-0 at halftime. He also hit Zach Bowen with a 15-yard scoring pass in the fourth. Sherman connected on seven of 15 passes for 121 yards.
Nick Abruscato opened the scoring for the Horses, jumping on a bad punt snap in the Wildcats’ end zone. Jack Dwyer then scored on a 47-yard run for an early 14-0 lead.
Sam McGarrahan also scored for Schuylerville, on a 12-yard run in the third quarter for a 28-0 lead.
The Wildcats (6-1), in their first season as a merged team, got a 60-yard touchdown pass from Michael Dagostino to Dylan Baker and a 75-yard kickoff return by Josh Colegrove for another score.
“We knew they were going to be very tough, they had a great game plan,” John Bowen said. “We were really pleased with the way we played defense. We started out a little tight on offense, but once we settled in, the boys played well.”
Schuylerville 34, HF-T 15
Schuylerville (7-0) 14 6 8 6 — 34
Hoosick Falls-Tam. (6-1) 0 0 0 15 — 15
First quarter
Schy — Abruscato bad snap recovery in end zone (conversion good)
Schy — Dwyer 47 run (conversion failed)
Second quarter
Schy — O. Sherman 15 run (pass failed), 1:00
Third quarter
Schy — McGarrahan 12 run (O. Sherman pass from Dow), 3:10
Fourth quarter
HF-T — Baker 60 pass from Dagostino (kick good), 11:40
Schy — Bowen 15 pass from O. Sherman (pass failed), 3:54
HF-T — Colegrove 75 kickoff return (conversion good), 3:15
WARRENSBURG 16, CAMBRIDGE-SALEM 7: Warrensburg won its first football game on the final day of the Fall II season, grinding out a lass D victory over Cambridge-Salem on Saturday at Stillwater.
Zach Carpenter scored in the third quarter and the Burghers sealed victory with solid defense and some clock-chewing drives to finish the season 1-2.
Warrensburg had scheduled six games, but two were canceled by coronavirus pauses and last week’s for too few players.
“We had 16 kids today and for most of the season, so it’s been challenging,” Burghers head coach Mike Perrone said. “Going into the game, we loved our defensive game plan — we knew they would struggle to move the ball, so we wanted to get up quick.”
Carpenter connected with Tanner Dunkley on a 26-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter to put the Burghers up 8-0. The Burghers had other chances to score in the game, but fumbled away the ball twice inside the C-S 10, and turned the ball over on downs three times inside the 30.
The Indians (1-4) opened the third quarter with a quick scoring drive. Doug Pennington ran the ball four straight times for 48 yards, punching in from the 1 to pull C-S within 8-7.
Warrensburg responded with a nine-play, 73-yard drive, sparked by a 40-yard screen pass from Carpenter to Anthony Girard to the Indians’ 9. On fourth and goal, Carpenter plowed into the end zone from the 2.
“We knew Cambridge would make adjustments and they drove down and scored a touchdown,” Perrone said. “But next drive, we were able to score — that was a big-time drive.”
Carpenter finished with 94 yards on 23 carries, and completed 4 of 6 passes for 82 yards. The Burghers outgained Cambridge-Salem in total yards, 312-182.
Warrensburg also got an interception from Andrew Beadnell and a pair of fumble recoveries, one by Thomas Combs.
Connor Chilson led the Indians with 64 yards on seven carries, and Pennington added 61 yards on nine rushes.
Warrensburg 16, Cam.-Salem 7
Warrensburg (1-2) 8 0 8 0 — 16
Cam.-Salem (1-4) 0 0 7 0 — 7
First quarter
W — Dunkley 26 pass from Carpenter (Carpenter run), 6:40
Third quarter
C-S — Pennington 1 run (Crandall kick), 9:48
W — Carpenter 2 run (Girard run), 4:36