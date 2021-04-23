Schuylerville rolls into Class C final

SCHUYLERVILLE — Sam McGarrahan rushed for 134 yards and three touchdowns to lead Schuylerville past Coxsackie-Athens 60-0 in a Class C football semifinal on Friday night.

The Black Horses, who improved to 6-0, are scheduled to face Hoosick Falls-Tamarac — a 14-8 winner over Mechanicville — for the Class C title next weekend.

McGarrahan scored on runs by 11, 1 and 91 yards as the Horses breezed to a 36-0 first-quarter lead. Jack Dwyer, Owen Sherman and Landen Cumm each added one touchdown run for Schuylerville, which also got interception returns for scores by Ryan Dow and Otto Bolduc.

The Horses racked up 345 total yards, and held the Indians to just 27 yards, collecting four sacks.

Schuylerville 60, C-A 0 Schuylerville (6-0);36;16;8;0 — 60 Coxsackie-Athens;0;0;0;0 — 0 First quarter S — O. Sherman 6 run (conversion failed) S — Dwyer 2 run (McGarrahan run) S — Dow 60 interception return (McGarrahan pass from O.Sherman) S — McGarrahan 11 run (O. Sherman run) S — McGarrahan 1 run (conversion failed) Second quarter S — McGarrahan 91 run (Dow run) S — Ot. Bolduc 20 interception return (Flanders run) Third quarter S — Cumm 9 run (Ol. Bolduc run)

