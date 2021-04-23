 Skip to main content
Schuylerville rolls into Class C final
Schuylerville rolls into Class C final

SCHUYLERVILLE — Sam McGarrahan rushed for 134 yards and three touchdowns to lead Schuylerville past Coxsackie-Athens 60-0 in a Class C football semifinal on Friday night.

The Black Horses, who improved to 6-0, are scheduled to face Hoosick Falls-Tamarac — a 14-8 winner over Mechanicville — for the Class C title next weekend.

McGarrahan scored on runs by 11, 1 and 91 yards as the Horses breezed to a 36-0 first-quarter lead. Jack Dwyer, Owen Sherman and Landen Cumm each added one touchdown run for Schuylerville, which also got interception returns for scores by Ryan Dow and Otto Bolduc.

The Horses racked up 345 total yards, and held the Indians to just 27 yards, collecting four sacks.

