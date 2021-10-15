Schuylerville remains unbeaten with storm-shortened victory

SCHUYLERVILLE 16, COBLESKILL 0: The Black Horses' early lead gave them the Class C North division title in a storm-shortened victory at Cobleskill.

Landen Cumm scored on an 11-yard run in the first quarter and Lukas Sherman added a 1-yard touchdown run in the second before thunderstorms hit the area. The game was called and that point and will not be resumed.

Jack McGarrahan and Sherman ran for two-point conversions for the Black Horses, who finished 5-0 in Class C North play and improved to 7-0 overall.

Schuylerville, ranked No. 3 in the state in Class C, plays at Susquehanna Valley in a non-league game next Saturday.

