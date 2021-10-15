 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Schuylerville remains unbeaten with storm-shortened victory

  • 0

SCHUYLERVILLE 16, COBLESKILL 0: The Black Horses' early lead gave them the Class C North division title in a storm-shortened victory at Cobleskill.

Landen Cumm scored on an 11-yard run in the first quarter and Lukas Sherman added a 1-yard touchdown run in the second before thunderstorms hit the area. The game was called and that point and will not be resumed.

Jack McGarrahan and Sherman ran for two-point conversions for the Black Horses, who finished 5-0 in Class C North play and improved to 7-0 overall.

Schuylerville, ranked No. 3 in the state in Class C, plays at Susquehanna Valley in a non-league game next Saturday.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Hudson Falls rolls past Green Tech

Hudson Falls rolls past Green Tech

Brandon Fish rushed for 127 yards and four touchdowns Saturday as Hudson Falls cruised to a 49-6 Class B non-division football victory over Green Tech.

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 6 Market: Will weather be a factor?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News