SCHUYLERVILLE — It may have been a cold, foggy afternoon, but the Schuylerville football team was at least able to see some sky at practice Thursday.
After days of practicing at indoor facilities because of recent early snowfalls, the Black Horses got down to business on their own artificial turf field.
"We needed to get outdoors," head coach John Bowen said. "Just feeling that bite in the air — you lose that. ... It was good to extend our legs a bit. The ball looks different coming out of the ceiling than out of the sky. Getting a feel for playing the ball in the air with the wind and the elements is a good thing."
Schuylerville needed that practice for Saturday, when the Black Horses (10-1) face the high-powered passing attack of Port Jervis (9-2) in the Class B state semifinals. The game is set for 3 p.m. at Middletown's Faller Field.
The winner advances to the state championship game against either top-ranked Chenango Forks or Western New York Maritime/Health Sciences. The title game is set for noon on Dec. 1 at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse.
"More than anything, it's satisfying to be able to continue to play into Week 12 and the potential to get to a Week 13," Bowen said. "It's hard enough to get out of our section — Section II Class B has been one of the standards state-wide, it's something we're very proud of. When you get beyond that point, it's a different kind of pressure that you feel to reach that ultimate prize."
"We couldn't be more excited," junior two-way lineman Jack Koval said. "We put in the work that it took, and we came a long way as a team."
The Black Horses, in the state semis for the first time since reaching the Dome in 2015, are on a nine-game winning streak that started after Glens Falls handed them a 34-13 defeat.
"We really galvanized as a team, we came together after that Week 2 loss," senior linebacker/offensive tackle Tyler Bowen said. "We kind of fell apart, but we figured out how to take those pieces and put them back together, and keep them together as a team."
"Schematically, it exposed several things we needed to address, things we needed to clean up, and since then, our defensive side of the ball has been our calling card," John Bowen said. "We've been able to be multiple in the back end of our defense. We've been able to dedicate an extra body in pass coverage because of the way our front has played."
Schuylerville has been able to rely on its defense ever since, allowing only 75 points in eight games. The defensive front has shut down opposing run games and applied pressure on passers.
Offensively, Schuylerville uses its run-heavy flexbone offense to grind out yards and hit big plays. The Horses are led by junior fullback Sam McGarrahan (744 rushing yards, 9 touchdowns), who came on strong after injuries to other backs. He ran for three touchdowns in a frigid 28-8 state quarterfinal win over Potsdam on Nov. 15.
The Horses are also hoping to get back some injured personnel this week. Two-way backs Kyle Burnham, Jack Dwyer and Jacob Vanderhoof have all missed time with knee or ankle injuries. Together, they accounted for 1,649 of Schuylerville's rushing yards and 26 touchdowns this season.
Port Jervis is enjoying a turnaround season under first-year head coach Damien Striharsky. The Raiders went 2-7 last year, but won their first Section IX title since 2001 on a last-minute Hail Mary touchdown pass to Rob Filancia for a 27-24 win over Marlboro two weeks ago.
Port Jervis is led by a pair of quarterbacks who have split time this season — senior Logan Hammock (1,069 passing yards, 13 TDs) and sophomore Brett Fuller (990 yards, 11 TDs). Their top targets are Filancia (57 catches, 999 yards, 13 TDs) and Freddy Blue (34-667, 6 TDs). Colby Elston leads the team in rushing with 477 yards and eight scores.
"They're a bit like Glens Falls with the spread, but Glens Falls is much more of a run-first type of spread offense," John Bowen said. "Port Jervis is looking to set up the run with throwing the football. ... They'll throw 60 percent of the time and counter you with the run."
Last week, Port Jervis held off Ardsley in a 20-14 state quarterfinal win, intercepting three passes in the fourth quarter to seal victory.
"They've been in a dogfight every week — we have to be able to respond to that," John Bowen said.
Tyler Bowen said Schuylerville would have success "as long as our secondary can lock down and we can put pressure on the quarterback — rush him, make him move off his spot, make sure we get sacks. We need to keep on playing the way we've been playing, and just make tackles in space."
