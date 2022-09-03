Schuylerville rallies for wild win over Wallkill

SCHUYLERVILLE — Luke Sherman rushed for four touchdowns and passed for another Saturday evening as Schuylerville rallied from a 21-0 deficit to pull out a 45-35 non-league football victory over Wallkill.

“It was good test,” said head coach John Bowen, whose Black Horses were state Class C runners-up last season. “We were able to get a lot of questions answered about our football team against a really good opponent — that was huge for us.”

Sherman finished with 199 yards on 30 carries and completed 3 of 6 passes for another 88 yards. Martin Flanders added 110 yards and a touchdown on 19 rushes.

Wallkill, a Class A team from Section IX, jumped out to a three-touchdown lead before the Black Horses roared back to pull within 21-17 at halftime. Schuylerville took advantage of a pass interference penalty on the final play of the first half, with Connor Battle kicking a 31-yard field goal.

The Black Horses and Panthers traded touchdowns in the third quarter, with Sherman rushing for a score and later connecting with Carter Phillips on a 61-yard touchdown pass.

Trailing 35-31 in the fourth quarter, Schuylerville got short scoring runs from Sherman and Flanders to seal victory. The Horses outgained Wallkill in total yards, 449-309. Ollie Bolduc and Anthony Luzadis each had an interception on defense.

Schuylerville 45, Wallkill 35 Wallkill (0-1);7;14;14;0 — 35 Schuylerville (1-0);0;17;14;14 — 45 First quarter W — McCartney 25 pass from Bartalone (McCartney kick) Second quarter W — Perrin 2 run (McCartney kick) W — Perrin 10 run (McCartney kick) S — Sherman 9 run (Battle kick) S — Sherman 1 run (Battle kick) S — FG Battle 32 Third quarter S — Sherman 3 run (Battle kick) W — McCartney 60 pass from Bartalone (McCartney kick) S — Phillips 61 pass from Sherman (Battle kick) W — Martinez 17 pass from Bartalone (McCartney kick) Fourth quarter S — Sherman 1 run (Battle kick) S — Flanders 5 run (Battle kick)