Schuylerville rallies for wild win over Wallkill

SCHUYLERVILLE — Luke Sherman rushed for four touchdowns and passed for another Saturday evening as Schuylerville rallied from a 21-0 deficit to pull out a 45-35 non-league football victory over Wallkill.
“It was good test,” said head coach John Bowen, whose Black Horses were state Class C runners-up last season. “We were able to get a lot of questions answered about our football team against a really good opponent — that was huge for us.”
Sherman finished with 199 yards on 30 carries and completed 3 of 6 passes for another 88 yards. Martin Flanders added 110 yards and a touchdown on 19 rushes.
Wallkill, a Class A team from Section IX, jumped out to a three-touchdown lead before the Black Horses roared back to pull within 21-17 at halftime. Schuylerville took advantage of a pass interference penalty on the final play of the first half, with Connor Battle kicking a 31-yard field goal.
The Black Horses and Panthers traded touchdowns in the third quarter, with Sherman rushing for a score and later connecting with Carter Phillips on a 61-yard touchdown pass.
Trailing 35-31 in the fourth quarter, Schuylerville got short scoring runs from Sherman and Flanders to seal victory. The Horses outgained Wallkill in total yards, 449-309. Ollie Bolduc and Anthony Luzadis each had an interception on defense.