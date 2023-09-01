SCHUYLERVILLE — Keeping his legs moving in the pocket and his eyes upfield, Luke Sherman spotted Sam Dwyer all alone down the middle.

Dwyer reeled in a perfect touch pass from Sherman and turned it into the game-winning 39-yard touchdown with 14 seconds left Friday night, lifting Schuylerville to a 34-32 victory over Fonda in a Class C football thriller.

In a season opener filled with plenty of mistakes by both teams, the Black Horses took advantage of a misread by the Fonda secondary in a last-ditch rally after surrendering a late lead.

"We were in hurry-up — I think they were expecting toss rocket, and the safety bit down on the toss and luckily Sam was open right over the middle," said Sherman, Schuylerville's senior quarterback who led all rushers with 120 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.

"They made a misread and had both the corner and safety over there," said Dwyer, the speedy senior slotback. "I saw an open seam and luckily, Luke saw me open and we got the touchdown."

It was Sherman's only completion, coming at the tail end of a game that saw the Black Horses jump out to a 20-0 second-quarter lead, only for Fonda to battle back to a 20-20 tie going into the fourth.

After backup fullback Roo Delair scored from a yard out to put Schuylerville up 27-20 with six minutes to play, Fonda replied with a pair of touchdowns in less than two minutes. Brady Melious' 35-yard scoring catch put Fonda up 32-27 with 1:50 to play.

It turned out to be just long enough for the Horses, who covered 85 yards in eight plays for the go-ahead score — on a perfectly executed pass by a quarterback who was 0-for-5 and had thrown a pick-six to start the third quarter.

"They were basically daring us to throw the football," said Schuylerville head coach John Bowen, whose team racked up 405 total yards, mostly on the ground. "It was a simple matter of Sam winning a footrace with a player they had within 3 or 4 yards of the line of scrimmage — can we get him there? Can we protect it long enough? And Luke did a great job on half a leg, stepping up in the pocket and putting a little bit of touch on the throw."

The Horses' Landen Cumm rushed for 106 yards on 15 carries, and Martin Flanders Jr. added 76 yards and a touchdown on another 15 rushes before leaving in the second quarter with an apparent ankle injury.

"I think that was a momentum swing, because he not only runs the ball really hard, he's a very good defensive end for us," Sherman said of Flanders. "You could see they started gaining more yards running the ball."

Schuylerville put the first 20 points on the board on Sherman's 54-yard run, Flanders' 7-yarder, and a pair of Connor Battle field goals.

Fonda scored just before halftime and got a 40-yard interception return by Melious for another early in the third. Keegan Croucher's 48-yard touchdown pass to Karsen Bulan shortly after tied the score.

"We talk all the time about winning the most important six minutes of the game — the final three of the first half and the first three of the second half," Bowen said. "And they whooped us — they kicked our butts in that six minutes. They had momentum, they went into half on a high, knowing that they could chip away at us, and honestly we didn't respond coming out (of halftime)."

However, the Horses got their offense on track again before giving up the late scores.

"The piece of it that I'm most proud from our guys' end was the fact that they didn't get down. When there was 1:50 left, they didn't lie down," Bowen said. "It's nice to see that grit, that toughness, that fight."

Schuylerville 34, Fonda 32 Fonda (0-1);0;7;13;12 — 32 Schuylerville (1-0);10;10;0;14 — 34 First quarter Sch — FG Battle 24, 8:47 Sch —Sherman 54 run (Battle kick), 3:58 Second quarter Sch — FG Battle 32, 11:29 Sch — Flanders 7 run (Battle kick), 9:35 Fon — Vargas 1 run (J. Hernigle kick), 2:42 Third quarter Fon — Melious 40 interception return (J. Hernigle kick), 10:58 Fon — Bulan 48 pass from Croucher (kick failed), 8:20 Fourth quarter Sch — Delair 1 run (Battle kick), 6:01 Fon — Pickering 5 run (kick blocked), 3:39 Fon — Melious 35 pass from Croucher (pass failed), 1:50 Sch — Dwyer 39 pass from Sherman (Battle kick), :14

PHOTOS: Fonda at Schuylerville football Schuylerville football Schuylerville football Schuylerville football Schuylerville football Schuylerville football Schuylerville football Schuylerville football Schuylerville football Schuylerville football