SCHUYLERVILLE 46, JOHNSTOWN 21: Luke Sherman rushed for 126 yards and four touchdowns to power Schuylerville past Johnstown in Class C action.

The Black Horses, who improved to 3-0 in the league and overall, opened a 20-7 second-quarter lead, but the Sir Bills (1-2) proved stubborn, closing within 27-21 through three quarters. Schuylerville pulled away with three fourth-quarter touchdowns to seal the win.

Sherman, who rushed 13 times, also completed 3 of 5 passes for 70 yards and another touchdown for the Horses. Landen Cumm and Roo Delair added scoring runs for Schuylerville, with Delair finishing with 55 yards on eight carries, and Cumm and Martin Flanders Jr. adding 52 yards apiece.

Josh Bowen and Christopher Nastacie recovered fumbles and Sherman added an interception for Schuylerville.

Ryan Hoyt led Johnstown with 105 yards on 19 carries, and Jack Miller threw for two scores and ran for another.

Schuylerville 46, Johnstown 21 Schuylerville (3-0);0;20;7;19 — 46 Johnstown (1-2);7;7;7;0 — 21 First quarter J — Cheney 21 pass from Miller (Hoyt kick) Second quarter S — Sherman 2 run (Battle kick) S — Sherman 6 run (conversion failed) S — Sherman 9 run (Battle kick) J — Hoyt 43 pass from Miller (Hoyt kick) Third quarter S — L. Cumm 50 pass from Sherman (Battle kick) J -- Miller 34 run (Hoyt kick) Fourth quarter S -- L. Cumm 36 run (conversion failed) S -- Sherman 25 run (kick failed) S -- Delair 1 run (Battle kick)