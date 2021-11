SCHUYLERVILLE — The Schuylerville football team will face Ogdensburg Free Academy on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Massena High School in a Class C state quarterfinal.

The Black Horses have won 18 consecutive games, including an 11-0 record this season after their 26-16 Section II championship win over Fonda on Friday night.

The Blue Devils (8-1) defeated Saranac Lake 28-14 on Saturday in the Section VII-X playoff.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0