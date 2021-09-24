Schuylerville holds off Fonda in defensive struggle

SCHUYLERVILLE — In a clash of physical defenses that gave up very little Friday night, the Schuylerville football team held on for a 14-7 Class C North victory over Fonda.

The Black Horses turned a fumble into a touchdown just before halftime, then got a long interception return from Zach Bowen to open a 14-0 third-quarter lead as they improved to 2-0 in the division, 4-0 overall.

"We kind of thought it might be that kind of game, we thought the defensive side would take a bit of a front seat tonight," Schuylerville head coach John Bowen said, whose team held the Braves' speedy Giovanni DiCaprio to 82 rushing yards.

"The DiCaprio kid is a handful, we had to contain him," John Bowen said. "Our run fits were much better this week. Defense is an 11-man operation — everyone has an alley or a lane to fit into, and we didn't do a good job of that against Chatham a week ago. That was our biggest charge to the kids, to clean up that aspect of our defense."

For most of the first half, the defenses canceled each other out, as neither team got much going on offense. Both teams finished the game with 140 total yards. Schuylerville's Carson Patrick picked off a Fonda pass in the first quarter.