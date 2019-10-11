Schuylerville 27, Cobleskill 19: After allowing an initial Cobleskill touchdown, Schuylerville rallied to score three straight touchdowns, including a blocked punt return by Sam McGarrahan, en route to the Class B non-division win.
Jack Dwyer, Jacob Vanderhoof and Kyle Burnham rushed for touchdowns for the Black Horses, who improve to 5-1 overall. Schuylerville ground out 258 total yards, 244 on the ground, to defeat the Bulldogs (3-3). Dwyer led the Horses with 88 yards on 12 rushes.
Cobleskill was led by Hunter Edwards, who rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. Landon Moore ran for a score and threw for another.
