Schuylerville gets rematch in state football final

All through the postseason, all through practice earlier this week under the Adirondack Sports Complex dome, the Schuylerville Black Horses have known exactly what they’re going up against Friday night.

It’s exactly the rematch they have anticipated since 2019 — facing big, tough Chenango Forks — this time for the Class C state football championship.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse. All attendees are required to wear masks inside the Dome regardless of vaccination status.

“We’re going to be really well-prepared, we’re excited for this moment,” said Owen Sherman, Schuylerville’s senior quarterback, after practice earlier this week. “We’re going to have a lot of community there supporting us. I think if we put in the work in practice and translate it onto the field, we’ll have a chance to win in the end.”

Two years ago, Schuylerville got thumped 38-14 in the Class B state final by Chenango Forks and its big fullback, Logan Scott. Scott is now at West Point, but the Blue Devils are no less physical — with a line that averages 250 pounds and a pair of backs who have combined for 3,000 yards.

This time Schuylerville is the No. 1-ranked team in the state, coming in at 13-0 and riding a 20-game win streak that dates back to its last meeting with the Blue Devils. Chenango Forks, the perennial power from Section IV (Binghamton area), is 11-1 and ranked second, with an 11-game win streak.

“They’re obviously going to be our biggest challenge of the year,” Black Horses head coach John Bowen said. “They have size that we don’t and have rarely seen this year. We haven’t had to deal with teams that have a number of players the size of those kids.”

“We just know they’re going to be downhill and we have to make sure we get three, four guys to the ball every time, make sure we hustle and not give up big plays,” senior Ryan Dow said. “We have to be ready to play this game as physical as they are, and maybe more.”

“We have to bring the fight to them, we can’t let ourselves get pushed around,” senior Zach Bowen said. “Just hold the line of scrimmage and do what we normally do on defense.”

Susquehanna Valley football coach Mike Ford has seen both — his team was on the short end of lopsided losses to Forks (40-0) and Schuylerville (54-20) during the regular season.

“I thought that would be the matchup from the beginning,” Ford said. “Both teams are definitely the two best Class C teams in the state. It’s right that they’re facing each other Friday.

“They both have experience at this level, and they’re both very disciplined, physical football teams,” he added. “They match up very well. I think it’ll be a heck of a game.”

Defensively, the Horses must contend with Chenango Forks’ power-running game, led by the 1-2 punch of seniors Zander Arnold (1,572 yards, 20 touchdowns) and Dubbs Haqq (1,527 yards, 24 TDs). Haqq rushed for more than 100 yards in their last meeting in the Dome.

But Schuylerville’s strength all season has been its defense — quick, swarming, physical defense that shut down Dobbs Ferry last week in a 52-14 semifinal win.

“Their foot speed jumps out at you and their defense just swarms to the ball,” said Chenango Forks head coach Dave Hogan, whose Blue Devils are making their 13th trip to the Carrier Dome in the last 21 seasons.

“They fly to the ball better than any team I’ve had, and they really enjoy it,” John Bowen said. “Very rarely do you see one kid making a tackle — usually you’re seeing three, four, five helmets in on the play. That’s heart and guts and want-to — this team has certainly showed a lot of that on defense.”

“We have to stay true to who we are, get 11 hats to the ball and take care of our responsibilities,” senior linebacker Carson Patrick said.

For Schuylerville, the pressure will be on its offensive line and defense to deal with the Blue Devils’ size up front. The Black Horses’ line averages about 200 pounds, but they make up for it with quickness and grit. The Horses have a collection of speedy athletes like sophomore workhorse Luke Sherman and the versatile Dow, and Owen Sherman directs a spread option that has been able to win games by grinding out drives on the ground or throwing the ball.

“Part of that is what we’ve evolved into with our new offense — it’s required us to be more mobile with our schemes,” said John Bowen, likening his mobile O-line to Cambridge’s small but successful lines of the past. “We’re zoning and running and taking advantage of our guys’ abilities to move, and we’re still being physical.

“You would think a team with our size would be a finesse team, but we’re anything but finesse,” he added. “We’re moving people, we’re just doing it differently.”

