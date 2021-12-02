 Skip to main content
STATE FOOTBALL

Schuylerville gets rematch in state football final

All through the postseason, all through practice earlier this week under the Adirondack Sports Complex dome, the Schuylerville Black Horses have known exactly what they’re going up against Friday night.

It’s exactly the rematch they have anticipated since 2019 — facing big, tough Chenango Forks — this time for the Class C state football championship.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse. All attendees are required to wear masks inside the Dome regardless of vaccination status.

“We’re going to be really well-prepared, we’re excited for this moment,” said Owen Sherman, Schuylerville’s senior quarterback, after practice earlier this week. “We’re going to have a lot of community there supporting us. I think if we put in the work in practice and translate it onto the field, we’ll have a chance to win in the end.”

Two years ago, Schuylerville got thumped 38-14 in the Class B state final by Chenango Forks and its big fullback, Logan Scott. Scott is now at West Point, but the Blue Devils are no less physical — with a line that averages 250 pounds and a pair of backs who have combined for 3,000 yards.

This time Schuylerville is the No. 1-ranked team in the state, coming in at 13-0 and riding a 20-game win streak that dates back to its last meeting with the Blue Devils. Chenango Forks, the perennial power from Section IV (Binghamton area), is 11-1 and ranked second, with an 11-game win streak.

“They’re obviously going to be our biggest challenge of the year,” Black Horses head coach John Bowen said. “They have size that we don’t and have rarely seen this year. We haven’t had to deal with teams that have a number of players the size of those kids.”

“We just know they’re going to be downhill and we have to make sure we get three, four guys to the ball every time, make sure we hustle and not give up big plays,” senior Ryan Dow said. “We have to be ready to play this game as physical as they are, and maybe more.”

“We have to bring the fight to them, we can’t let ourselves get pushed around,” senior Zach Bowen said. “Just hold the line of scrimmage and do what we normally do on defense.”

Susquehanna Valley football coach Mike Ford has seen both — his team was on the short end of lopsided losses to Forks (40-0) and Schuylerville (54-20) during the regular season.

“I thought that would be the matchup from the beginning,” Ford said. “Both teams are definitely the two best Class C teams in the state. It’s right that they’re facing each other Friday.

“They both have experience at this level, and they’re both very disciplined, physical football teams,” he added. “They match up very well. I think it’ll be a heck of a game.”

Defensively, the Horses must contend with Chenango Forks’ power-running game, led by the 1-2 punch of seniors Zander Arnold (1,572 yards, 20 touchdowns) and Dubbs Haqq (1,527 yards, 24 TDs). Haqq rushed for more than 100 yards in their last meeting in the Dome.

But Schuylerville’s strength all season has been its defense — quick, swarming, physical defense that shut down Dobbs Ferry last week in a 52-14 semifinal win.

“Their foot speed jumps out at you and their defense just swarms to the ball,” said Chenango Forks head coach Dave Hogan, whose Blue Devils are making their 13th trip to the Carrier Dome in the last 21 seasons.

“They fly to the ball better than any team I’ve had, and they really enjoy it,” John Bowen said. “Very rarely do you see one kid making a tackle — usually you’re seeing three, four, five helmets in on the play. That’s heart and guts and want-to — this team has certainly showed a lot of that on defense.”

“We have to stay true to who we are, get 11 hats to the ball and take care of our responsibilities,” senior linebacker Carson Patrick said.

For Schuylerville, the pressure will be on its offensive line and defense to deal with the Blue Devils’ size up front. The Black Horses’ line averages about 200 pounds, but they make up for it with quickness and grit. The Horses have a collection of speedy athletes like sophomore workhorse Luke Sherman and the versatile Dow, and Owen Sherman directs a spread option that has been able to win games by grinding out drives on the ground or throwing the ball.

“Part of that is what we’ve evolved into with our new offense — it’s required us to be more mobile with our schemes,” said John Bowen, likening his mobile O-line to Cambridge’s small but successful lines of the past. “We’re zoning and running and taking advantage of our guys’ abilities to move, and we’re still being physical.

“You would think a team with our size would be a finesse team, but we’re anything but finesse,” he added. “We’re moving people, we’re just doing it differently.”

Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.

State Football

Schuylerville (13-0) vs.

Chenango Forks (11-1)

What: Class C state championship

When: Friday, 6 p.m.

Where: Carrier Dome, Syracuse

Masks: Be sure to bring one, they're required inside the Dome regardless of vaccination status.

Video: The game will be streamed live on www.nfhsnetwork.com. There is a fee to watch.

State Football Breakdown

SCHUYLERVILLE GAME-BY-GAME

Schuylerville 45, Hudson 0

Schuylerville 14, Hoosick Falls-Tamarac 0

Schuylerville 42, Chatham 12

Schuylerville 14, Fonda 7

Schuylerville by forfeit over Corinth/H-L

Schuylerville 46, Mechanicville 14

Schuylerville 16, Cobleskill 0

Schuylerville 54, Susquehanna Valley 20

Schuylerville 54, Taconic Hills 0*

Schuylerville 48, Voorheesville 0*

Schuylerville 26, Fonda 16*

Schuylerville 52, Ogdensburg FA 0 #

Schuylerville 52, Dobbs Ferry 14 $

* Section II playoff game

# State quarterfinal

$ State semifinal

CHENANGO FORKS GAME-BY-GAME

Maine-Endwell 40, Chenango Forks 14

Chenango Forks 48, Dryden 0

Chenango Forks 40, Susquehanna Valley 0

Chenango Forks 39, Oneonta 2

Chenango Forks 46, Chenango Valley 0

Chenango Forks 34, Ithaca 0

Chenango Forks by forfeit over Norwich

Chenango Forks 33, James I. O'Neill 13

Chenango Forks 39, Watkins Glen/O-M 14*

Chenango Forks 34, Waverly 6*

Chenango Forks 41, Skaneateles 21 #

Chenango Forks 39, E. Rochester-Gananda 14 $

* Section IV playoff game

# State quarterfinal

$ State semifinal

SCHUYLERVILLE STATISTICS

Rushing

Player;Att.;Yds.;TD

Luke Sherman;157;882;21

Landen Cumm;70;521;7

Ryan Dow;53;356;5

Owen Sherman;61;352;6

Passing

Player;Comp;Att;Yds;TD

Owen Sherman;84;135;1434;15

Receiving

Player;Rec.;Yds.;TD

Ryan Dow;32;588;9

Otto Bolduc;20;381;3

Zach Bowen;12;116;1

CHENANGO FORKS STATISTICS

Rushing

Player;Att.;Yds.;TD

Zander Arnold;178;1572;20

Dubbs Haqq;188;1527;24

Grady Stark;51;386;5

Passing

Player;Comp;Att;Yds;TD

Grady Stark;16;35;340;3

Receiving

Player;Rec.;Yds.;TD

Dubbs Haqq;8;215;3

Walker Paske;7;159;0

Zander Arnold;7;67;0

SCHUYLERVILLE STARTERS

OFFENSE

Pos. Player;Yr.;Ht.;Wt.

QB Owen Sherman;Sr.;6-1;185

RB Luke Sherman;So.;5-11;200

SB Ryan Dow;Sr.;6-0;165

SB Zach Bowen;Sr.;6-0;185

SE Ollie Bolduc;Fr.;6-0;150

LT Anthony Luzadis;Jr.;6-0;180

LG Ryan Peck;Sr.;6-0;215

C Carson Patrick;Sr.;5-9;170

RG Josh Bowen;Fr.;5-10;220

RT Austin Prouty;Jr.;6-1;225

SE Otto Bolduc;Jr.;6-1;160

DEFENSE

Pos. Player;Yr.;Ht.;Wt.

DE Luke Sherman;So.;5-11;200

DT Austin Prouty;Jr.;6-1;225

DT Ryan Peck;Sr.;6-0;215

DE Martin Flanders;So.;6-2;175

OLB Nick Abruscato;Sr.;5-10;160

MLB Carson Patrick;Sr.;5-9;170

OLB Anthony Luzadis;Jr.;6-0;180

S Scott Stiassney;Sr.;6-0;150

S Ryan Dow;Sr.;6-0;165

CB Ollie Bolduc;Fr.;6-0;150

CB Otto Bolduc;Jr.;6-1;160

CHENANGO FORKS STARTERS

OFFENSE

Pos. Player;Yr.;Ht.;Wt.

QB Grady Stark;Jr.;6-1;170

HB Dubbs Haqq;Sr.;6-0;190

HB Reese Zukosky;Sr.;5-11;155

FB Zander Arnold;Sr.;5-8;180

OE Walker Paske;So.;6-1;190

T Cameron O'Brien;Jr.;6-1;280

G Tyler Hayes;Sr.;6-1;280

C Matt Brewster;Sr.;6-0;200

G Lucas Sickles;Jr.;6-0;240

T Haggen Truesdail;So.;6-4;260

OE Logan Sherer;Jr.;5-9;150

DEFENSE

Pos. Player;Yr.;Ht.;Wt.

DE Lucas Sickles;Jr.;6-0;240

DT Tyler Hayes;Sr.;6-1;280

DT Cameron O'Brien;Jr.;6-1;280

DE Matt Brewster;Sr.;6-0;200

LB Walker Paske;So.;6-1;190

LB Zander Arnold;Sr.;5-8;180

CB Caden Olmstead;Sr.;6-1;170

CB Reese Zukosky;Sr.;5-11;155

S Finn Stark;Fr.;6-0;165

S Maddox Thornton;Jr.;5-11;145

S Zander Arnold;Sr.;5-8;180

reporter

Covering high school and minor-league sports in Section II since 1989. SUNY Plattsburgh grad. Colleen's lesser half. Three amazing young people call me Dad. Fan of Philadelphia Eagles, New York Rangers and Mets, and Syracuse Orange.

