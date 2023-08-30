SCHUYLERVILLE — For a program accustomed to so much success, last year's 8-3 record and a loss to Warrensburg-Lake George in the Section II Class C title game felt like a letdown for the Schuylerville football team.

"They felt a little unfulfilled last year," veteran head coach John Bowen said. "After three sectional titles in a row, coming up short and being runner-up is something to get used to. At the same time, our goal is always to play for a title, we just came up against a team that played better than we did."

The Black Horses are using that as a little bit of fuel this season. They open the season against Fonda — the team they defeated 14-13 in overtime in last year's semifinals — in Friday's 7 p.m. Class C season opener at Schuylerville.

Every game is a league game in Class C this season, after Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne opted to drop to JV-only during the offseason.

"All of our games count, and we're coming right out of the gate playing one of the top teams in Fonda," Bowen said.

Bowen said this was another year of low program numbers, but he has worked wonders with low numbers ever since he took over at Ballston Spa 21 years ago.

"Similar to last year, I believe that we can win with the group that we have as long as we remain healthy," said Bowen, who is in his 12th season at Schuylerville and has a 142-55 overall coaching record.

Some key two-way starters like Austin Prouty, Anthony Luzadis and Otto Bolduc graduated, but the Black Horses have the luxury of a number of veterans. Seniors Luke Sherman and Sam Dwyer are both fifth-year varsity players, joined by fourth-year players Landen Cumm, Josh Bowen and Chase DeLisle.

This is the eighth consecutive year there has been a Sherman at quarterback for the Black Horses. Returning starter Luke Sherman follows in the footsteps of older brothers Stratton (2016-18) and Owen (2019-21) at the Horses' helm.

Luke Sherman — a 6-foot-1, 210-pounder who started at running back before taking over behind center — passed for 802 yards and ran for 686 more, scoring 17 touchdowns. He will continue to pilot the Horses' spread option offense.

Joining Luke Sherman in the backfield are Dwyer, Cumm and leading returning rusher Martin Flanders Jr. (754 yards, 12 TDs). With top receiver Otto Bolduc graduated, the receiving corps may be done by committee.

An athletic offensive line returns starters DeLisle, Josh Bowen and Drew Carpenter, with DeLisle and Carpenter among the team's fastest players. Center Josh Merrill and tackle Sam Renner are new up front.

Schuylerville's defense has morphed into a 3-4 set, with Josh Bowen returning to the nose and Flanders and Carpenter back at the ends. DeLisle and Merrill return as linebackers, with Sherman moving from safety to outside linebacker, and Cumm and Dwyer on the corners.

Connor Battle remains the Horses' placekicker, while fellow soccer player Griffin Brophy — the Horses' goalkeeper — is the new punter.

The Black Horses will find out right away how good they are, as Fonda — which also lost some key players to graduation — has tended to reload. This game could set the tone.

"Fonda has a high-powered offense… they're going to be a handful," John Bowen said. "Going right into the season without a scrimmage is a little difficult, but one of my coaches pointed out they're in the same boat we are. We're both chewing the same dirt."