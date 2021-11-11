Schuylerville, Fonda clash for Class C crown

In their last meeting, seven weeks ago, the speed of the Schuylerville and Fonda defenses neutralized both offenses.

The result: a 14-7 Schuylerville victory in a Class C North clash on Sept. 24.

On Friday night, they meet again for higher stakes: the Class C sectional football championship and a berth in the first state playoffs since 2019. Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Lansingburgh High School. The winner advances to the state quarterfinals next weekend against the Section VII-X winner at a northern site.

Pursuing its third straight Section II title, Schuylerville (10-0) comes in on a roll — 17 consecutive wins including last spring's Fall II season Class C title, and the No. 3 ranking in the state. The Black Horses' last loss was in the 2019 Class B state final.

Fonda (7-3), ranked 14th, counters with its own high-powered offense and physical defense, a virtual mirror of the Horses.

"Their speed is outstanding — that's something we haven't seen before or since the last time we played them," said Schuylerville head coach John Bowen, who has the Horses in the Section II finals for the sixth time in the last eight seasons. "They're also very physical, they're not just a fast finesse team."

Sean Thompson, Fonda's third-year head coach, said Schuylerville is one of the programs he and his staff looked to when building up the Braves.

"We have tremendous respect for their program — they're kind of the gold standard for small-school football," said Thompson, whose team is chasing its first Section II title since winning Class B in 1999. "We want to emulate them. They're the real deal, they've been here before. We have our work cut out for us."

Fonda is coming off a hard-fought 20-14 semifinal victory over Hoosick Falls-Tamarac. Giovanni DiCaprio scored the winning touchdown with 54 seconds left, as the Braves avenged a 20-7 loss three weeks earlier.

The Horses, meanwhile, stampeded past Voorheesville 48-0 last week, getting a pair of touchdowns from sophomore Luke Sherman, and rushing and passing scores from senior quarterback Owen Sherman.

Owen Sherman is a three-year starter for Schuylerville, bringing athleticism, a live arm and a calm demeanor to the position. He has thrown for 1,005 yards and eight touchdowns and run for six more.

"Owen is a very cerebral quarterback," Bowen said. "He does a nice job of processing. The great thing about him is he knows he doesn't have all the answers — he'll listen to the coaches and learn from his mistakes. He's a 'flatliner' — he has no peaks and valleys, and guys feed off that."

"He's the heart and soul of their team," Thompson said. "We have to contain him to have a chance."

Bowen credited several underclassmen stepping up into key roles for the Horses' success this fall.

"We're getting major contributions from four freshmen and three sophomores," he said. "They have really come into their own."

Since last meeting Schuylerville, the Braves have switched quarterbacks to junior Jackson Cusack. He moved over from receiver to provide a more mobile option, which also made DiCaprio a more dangerous running back.

"The change allows us to run the football more effectively," Thompson said. "Jackson Cusack is a run threat at quarterback, so teams can't just key on (DiCaprio). It opens things up, it makes us more multi-dimensional."

"They've reinvented themselves since Week 3," Bowen said. "They've become more of a spread-option team as opposed to a spread that wants to throw the ball."

Added Bowen, "I think it will be a punch-counterpunch kind of game to start with. Teams usually settle back into what they're comfortable doing. We'll see which defense can hold up best."

