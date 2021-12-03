 Skip to main content
Schuylerville falls to Chenango Forks in state title game

Schuylerville in Syracuse

Schuylerville poses for a team photo after Friday's loss in the state football championship game.

 Pete Tobey,

SYRACUSE — Dubbs Haqq scored a pair of second-half touchdowns as Chenango Forks scored a 21-0 victory over Schuylerville in the Class C football state championship game on Friday at the Carrier Dome.

The Black Horses finished the season 13-1 in losing to Chenango Forks for the second straight time in a state final. The teams played also each other in the 2019 Class B title game. The tournament was not held last year due to the pandemic.

After a scoreless first quarter, Zander Arnold put Chenango Forks on the board with a 21-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Haqq scored on runs of 28 and 7 yards in the second half.

Check back later for a full story and photos.

Class C State Championship

Schuylerville (13-1);0;0;0;0 — 0

Chenango Forks (12-1);0;7;7;7 — 21

Second quarter

CF — Arnold 21 run (Hogan kick), 11:52

Third quarter

CF — Haqq 28 run (Hogan kick), 2:40

Fourth quarter

CF — Haqq 7 run (Hogan kick), 3:47

TEAM STATISTICS

;Sch;CF

First downs;9;14

Rushes-yards;20-10;49-263

Passing yards;117;41

Comp.-Att.-Int;12-28-0;3-6-1

Punts-avg.;4-35.5;0-0

Fumbles-lost;0-0;1-0

Penalties-yards;3-23;6-46

Possession time;19:02;28:58

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHINGSchuylerville: L.Sherman 11-35, Cumm 2-(-3), Dow 3-(-5), O.Sherman 4-(-17). Chenango Forks: Haqq 20-133 2 TD, Arnold 22-107 1TD, Stark 6-20, McCray 1-3.

PASSINGSchuylerville: O.Sherman 12-28-0, 117 yards. Chenango Forks: Stark 3-6-1, 41 yards.

RECEIVINGSchuylerville: Dow 6-57, Bowen 2-13, Otto Bolduc 2-13, L. Sherman 1-28, Ollie Bolduc 1-6. Chenango Forks: Haqq 2-30, Arnold 1-11.

