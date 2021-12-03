Schuylerville falls to Chenango Forks in state title game

SYRACUSE — Dubbs Haqq scored a pair of second-half touchdowns as Chenango Forks scored a 21-0 victory over Schuylerville in the Class C football state championship game on Friday at the Carrier Dome.
The Black Horses finished the season 13-1 in losing to Chenango Forks for the second straight time in a state final. The teams played also each other in the 2019 Class B title game. The tournament was not held last year due to the pandemic.
After a scoreless first quarter, Zander Arnold put Chenango Forks on the board with a 21-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Haqq scored on runs of 28 and 7 yards in the second half.
Class C State Championship
Schuylerville (13-1);0;0;0;0 — 0
Chenango Forks (12-1);0;7;7;7 — 21
Second quarter
CF — Arnold 21 run (Hogan kick), 11:52
Third quarter
CF — Haqq 28 run (Hogan kick), 2:40
Fourth quarter
CF — Haqq 7 run (Hogan kick), 3:47
TEAM STATISTICS
;Sch;CF
First downs;9;14
Rushes-yards;20-10;49-263
Passing yards;117;41
Comp.-Att.-Int;12-28-0;3-6-1
Punts-avg.;4-35.5;0-0
Fumbles-lost;0-0;1-0
Penalties-yards;3-23;6-46
Possession time;19:02;28:58
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Schuylerville: L.Sherman 11-35, Cumm 2-(-3), Dow 3-(-5), O.Sherman 4-(-17). Chenango Forks: Haqq 20-133 2 TD, Arnold 22-107 1TD, Stark 6-20, McCray 1-3.
PASSING — Schuylerville: O.Sherman 12-28-0, 117 yards. Chenango Forks: Stark 3-6-1, 41 yards.
RECEIVING — Schuylerville: Dow 6-57, Bowen 2-13, Otto Bolduc 2-13, L. Sherman 1-28, Ollie Bolduc 1-6. Chenango Forks: Haqq 2-30, Arnold 1-11.
