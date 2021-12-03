Schuylerville falls to Chenango Forks in state title game

SYRACUSE — Dubbs Haqq scored a pair of second-half touchdowns as Chenango Forks scored a 21-0 victory over Schuylerville in the Class C football state championship game on Friday at the Carrier Dome.

The Black Horses finished the season 13-1 in losing to Chenango Forks for the second straight time in a state final. The teams played also each other in the 2019 Class B title game. The tournament was not held last year due to the pandemic.

After a scoreless first quarter, Zander Arnold put Chenango Forks on the board with a 21-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Haqq scored on runs of 28 and 7 yards in the second half.

Check back later for a full story and photos.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 1

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.