{{featured_button_text}}

SYRACUSE — Lucas Scott ran for three touchdowns and more than 300 yards as Chenango Forks beat Schuylerville 38-14 on Sunday in the Class B football state championship game at the Carrier Dome.

Dubbs Haqq had two touchdowns for Chenango Forks (13-0), which pulled away in the third quarter after leading 18-6 at halftime.

Owen Sherman's 44-yard TD pass to Jack Dwyer in the second quarter pulled Schuylerville into a 6-6 tie with 9:27 left in the first half. But a Scott run put Chenango Forks back in the lead and Ray Austin's pass to Ethan Brown with nine seconds left in the half made it a 12-point lead.

Scott ran for two Chenango Forks touchdowns in the third quarter and Haqq added a long TD run in the fourth quarter. Jacob Vanderhoof's run gave the Black Horses a second touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

Check back later for a full story and a photo gallery.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

reporter

Covering high school and minor-league sports in Section II since 1989. SUNY Plattsburgh grad. Colleen's lesser half. Three amazing young people call me Dad. Fan of Philadelphia Eagles, New York Rangers and Mets, and Syracuse Orange.

Load comments