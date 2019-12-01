SYRACUSE — Lucas Scott ran for three touchdowns and more than 300 yards as Chenango Forks beat Schuylerville 38-14 on Sunday in the Class B football state championship game at the Carrier Dome.
Dubbs Haqq had two touchdowns for Chenango Forks (13-0), which pulled away in the third quarter after leading 18-6 at halftime.
Owen Sherman's 44-yard TD pass to Jack Dwyer in the second quarter pulled Schuylerville into a 6-6 tie with 9:27 left in the first half. But a Scott run put Chenango Forks back in the lead and Ray Austin's pass to Ethan Brown with nine seconds left in the half made it a 12-point lead.
Next play, Lucas Scott runs for TD and 12-6 Chenango Forks lead — kick hit upright, 2:33 left in half #518football pic.twitter.com/fkJ1AmmV66— Pete Tobey (@PTobeyPSVarsity) December 1, 2019
Scott ran for two Chenango Forks touchdowns in the third quarter and Haqq added a long TD run in the fourth quarter. Jacob Vanderhoof's run gave the Black Horses a second touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
Check back later for a full story and a photo gallery.
Here come the Schuylerville Black Horses #518football pic.twitter.com/Y1USjjFJCS— Pete Tobey (@PTobeyPSVarsity) December 1, 2019
