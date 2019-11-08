John Bowen was impressed last week with how Holy Trinity earned its Class B football semifinal victory over defending state champ Glens Falls.
Now, the Schuylerville head coach has to figure out how to contain that wide-open Holy Trinity offense in Saturday’s Section II championship game, set for 3 p.m. at Shenendehowa High School. Both teams are a battle-tested 8-1, and the winner advances to the state quarterfinals.
“The way the game played out, you saw the resolve of Holy Trinity,” said Bowen, whose team last won Section II in 2015 and was runner-up in 2017. “Trinity forced Glens Falls into playing 48 minutes of football — something they hadn’t done all season, even against us — and that really cost them.”
Of Nacier Hundley’s game-changing forced fumble on a near-touchdown by Glens Falls, which led to a go-ahead touchdown for Holy Trinity, Bowen said: “Those types of plays are all hustle and heart. They possess that, and we have to try to match that.”
The Black Horses are led by a rugged defense that has continued to improve since their Week 2 loss to Glens Falls, as well as their option-based, run-heavy flexbone offense — an offense Holy Trinity has never faced.
Holy Trinity has many ties to Schuylerville, which makes this a fun first-time matchup for the teams. Head coach John Barber and his son Colton, one of his assistants, are former Schuylerville players. John Barber, who coached at Schuylerville in the past, also has a nephew, Lucas Woodcock, who plays on the Black Horses’ line.
“It’s really neat, the kids are excited about being in the finals again,” said John Barber, who led the Pride to a state runner-up finish two years ago in Class C. Holy Trinity was bumped up to Class B this season.
“We thought we had a strong team that could contend in Class C,” John Barber added. “After we were moved up to B, we kept our goals the same: to win the division, win the section and win states.”
Holy Trinity features an outstanding aerial attack triggered by senior Joe Tortello, a four-year starter. Last week, Tortello moved past Glens Falls’ Joseph Girard III (6,924) into second place among all-time Section II passing leaders with 7,002 yards, second only to former Cambridge standout Zack Luke (7,290). Tortello, who has passed for 2,100 yards and 38 touchdowns this season, threw four scoring passes to Noah Foster last week.
Foster and Hundley are an outstanding pair of receivers and kick returners, with a combined 41 TDs this season. The Pride also has a big back in 6-foot-2, 220-pound Rodney Parker, who doubles as a defensive end.
“We know they’ll get their yards,” Bowen said. “They’ve done a nice job of being balanced. If we can make them a little one-dimensional, that will be in our best interest.”
Holy Trinity must contend with a strong Schuylerville defense that is spearheaded by players like standout lineman Jack Koval. The Horses shut down Cobleskill and Schalmont in the playoffs, preventing Schalmont from getting anything going in a 14-6 semifinal win on the road last week.
“They’re just as good or better than Glens Falls on defense,” John Barber said. “They haven’t allowed an offensive touchdown in the last three or four games. Inside the 10-yard box, they’re quick as heck.”
Offensively, Schuylerville has been led in recent weeks by fullback Sam McGarrahan (524 yards, 6 TDs) and slotbacks Jack Dwyer (636 yards, 7 TDs) and Kyle Burnham.
Bowen pointed out that Schalmont was able to do what other teams had not in its 35-22 win over Holy Trinity three weeks ago — move the ball and stay out of trouble.
“Teams have not been able to sustain drives because they’re not able to avoid mistakes and they get behind the sticks,” Bowen said. “Schalmont didn’t make mistakes — they kept moving, they possessed the football. We’ve done a good job of that.
“Our best defense is going to be our offense,” Bowen added. “We have to establish our tempo and go from there. Last week, we had four fumbles inside the 10-yard line — we can’t be careless with the football.”
