SCHUYLERVILLE — The last team left standing is the last team most folks around Section II football probably expected.
The Schuylerville Black Horses have made it to the very last day of the high school football season. Now, they hope to make Sunday's trip to the Carrier Dome worth all of the hard work they put in to make it.
"There have been a whole lot of people who have doubted or questioned whether we belonged in certain situations, and that's been a rallying cry for these guys all year," Schuylerville head coach John Bowen said. "They've continued to raise their level of play to whatever it takes to keep playing."
But to make it a successful venture, the Black Horses must face their toughest — and certainly biggest — challenge yet: the Chenango Forks Blue Devils, who feature a 245-pound running back and a massive line.
Schuylerville (11-1) and No. 1-ranked Chenango Forks (12-0) square off at noon in the Class B state championship game in Syracuse. It is the Horses' first trip to the state finals since they lost to Cazenovia 22-19 in 2015.
"It's really hard to think you can make it a full 13 weeks," junior nose guard Jack Koval said earlier this week. "But our team really trusted the process and did everything asked of us to this point. It worked out so far, but we definitely haven't achieved everything that we want to."
Being an underdog against Chenango Forks — a team making its state-record 12th state final appearance, with five championships — is nothing new for the No. 6-ranked Horses. In the last month, Schuylerville has earned narrow playoff victories over favored Schalmont, Holy Trinity and Port Jervis, the latter an 8-7 nailbiter in the state semifinals.
"It feels like we've had an underdog mindset almost every week going in," junior Jack Dwyer said.
It's been a run that seemed unlikely after the Black Horses were dominated by Glens Falls in a 34-13 loss in Week 2. Schuylerville turned things around, especially on defense, after that game and have since won 10 in a row.
"Getting out of the section is always tough, but we always have to have that mindset that this is where we want to be, and we have to work like that every week," senior running back Jacob Vanderhoof said. "After the loss Week 2, we came back with a different energy every week and we just kept building from there."
The Blue Devils are chasing their first state championship since 2015, when they defeated Greenwich 42-7 for their third straight Class C title. They lost to Glens Falls and Pleasantville in Class B in 2016 and '17, respectively, then fell in the state quarterfinals last year.
Chenango Forks is led by powerful Lucas Scott, a 6-foot-4, 245-pound junior fullback who has rushed for 2,363 yards and 36 touchdowns this season. The Blue Devils' offensive line averages 250 pounds tackle-to-tackle, and they have a Colgate-bound tight end, Matt Paske, who is 6-5, 220.
"(Scott) is pretty quick for a kid that size," said Chenango Forks head coach Dave Hogan, whose team is coming off a 41-20 state semifinal win over WNY Maritime. "He keeps his knees chugging and we keep feeding him the ball. We have an offset halfback, sometimes three backs in the backfield, two tight ends quite often, and some big guys up front."
"They've got size that we haven't seen yet to this point," Bowen said.
Bowen compared Scott — also a state wrestling runner-up last winter — to former Saratoga Springs standout Dakota Harvey, whom Schuylerville faced in 2014 when he played at Albany Academy.
"You can't let him get started," Bowen said. "If we can get early hits on him, that will help us. Teams that have had any success against them did so when they kept him from getting rolling. If he gets to your second level, you're in trouble. We have to come at these guys up front and slow down that north-south momentum that he picks up."
"We just have to make sure we hold our own — keep your gap, keep your responsibilities, make sure we know what we're doing and execute," senior linebacker Tyler Bowen said.
Offensively, Schuylerville runs the Navy flexbone, an option-based attack that relies on misdirection and deception to control the ball and grind out yards. Three rushers have gained more than 600 yards for the Horses.
"We're going to have to be pretty sharp and be on the same page," Hogan said of his defense. "It's assignment football — you have to do your own job. Only one or two teams around us run it. Schuylerville certainly has athletes."
"They've played Maine-Endwell, which runs a similar offense to us, and M-E had some success against them," John Bowen said. "Hopefully we can speed things up and establish things we want to do. They have two big defensive tackles — we'll see how well they move."
Now, it's up to the Black Horses to execute on Sunday.
"We've gone through the process, everyone's worked for this," Tyler Bowen said. "We've gotten this far, so why not go out and give it our best?"
