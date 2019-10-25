SCHUYLERVILLE — Jack Koval and his Schuylerville defensive mates not only wanted a bit of revenge Friday night, they wanted to keep Cobleskill from even being in the game.
Mission accomplished, and then some.
The Black Horses, who lost to Cobleskill in last year's sectional semifinals and beat the Bulldogs by just eight points two weeks ago, completely shut down Cobleskill in a 28-0 Class B quarterfinal victory.
Schuylerville (7-1), which dominated time of possession with a steady running game, advances to play Friday at Schalmont in the semifinals of the Section II Football Tournament. Schalmont defeated Hudson Falls 28-0 on Friday night.
"It hurt a lot to lose to (Cobleskill) last year in the semifinals — we thought we could have a long season, but we didn't come ready to play," said Koval, a junior two-way lineman. "We wanted to make sure we were ready to play, and it feels good to get a little bit of revenge."
"Coach (John Bowen) was telling us it's the best defense we've played in years, and that always feels amazing to play good D," said senior defensive back Evan Jeffords, who returned a tipped pass for a touchdown and added a sack.
Koval also had a sack and was in on several tackles for loss as the Black Horses' defense held Cobleskill to 40 yards total offense and two first downs. The Bulldogs went three-and-out six times and turned the ball over on downs twice.
Schuylerville also held Cobleskill standout Hunter Edwards — who had rushed for 131 yards in their regular-season meeting two weeks ago — to just 15 yards on 11 carries.
"We played a little more physical tonight, but just within the scheme of what they were doing from their zone read and RPOs (run-pass options), our boys did a really good job tonight of staying disciplined with their eyes," head coach John Bowen said.
Offensively, Schuylerville ran twice as many plays as Cobleskill and gained 319 total yards, with junior fullback Sam McGarrahan rushing for 96 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries.
Sam McGarrahan puts Schuylerville up 14-0 with :37 left in half on this 3yd run #518football pic.twitter.com/UlLeQwtn1k— Pete Tobey (@PTobeyPSVarsity) October 25, 2019
While their opening possession ground to a halt near midfield, the Black Horses got rolling the next time they got the ball, driving 51 yards in 11 plays to Jack Dwyer's 3-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter.
Schuylerville 7-0 lead on this 3yd TD run by Jack Dwyer early second quarter #518football pic.twitter.com/u39yYj7cxs— Pete Tobey (@PTobeyPSVarsity) October 25, 2019
Schuylerville's next drive was highlighted by a 59-yard pass play from Owen Sherman to Kyle Burnham, who was stopped at the 1-yard line. However, the Horses turned the ball over on downs after a penalty and a bad snap.
Schuylerville went up 14-0 just before halftime when McGarrahan scored from 3 yard out .
In the second half, the Horses gave Cobleskill a steady diet of McGarrahan, Dwyer and Burnham as they collected 22 first downs.
"We were able to sustain possession and keep it out of Hunter's hands," Bowen said.
Early in the fourth quarter, Schuylerville pinned the Bulldogs deep in their own end, and when Tyler Bowen batted a pass attempt in front of the goal line. Jeffords snagged the ball and practically walked the 1 yard into the end zone for the touchdown.
"I just saw the ball go up in the air, I went for it, caught it and tried to get into the end zone," Jeffords said.
McGarrahan added a 7-yard touchdown run with 5:13 left in the game to create the final margin.
The Horses have been playing without leading rusher Jacob Vanderhoof since the senior suffered a knee injury in the first meeting with Cobleskill. McGarrahan and Dwyer have stepped up since.
"It's next-man-up mentality — that's what coach Bowen always says, and we've all adapted to the idea," McGarrahan said. "Whatever we run, the guys out front blocking do everything for us."
"We always want to make it a point to dominate the person across from you, and we did a pretty good job of it today," Koval said.
