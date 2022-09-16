 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Schuylerville cruises to win over Granville-Whitehall

Football: Granville-Whitehall at Schuylerville

Matthew Barlow (2) of Granville-Whitehall evades Schuylerville's Joshua Merrill’s tackle during opening kickoff return of Friday's football game.

 Andy Camp, Special to The Post-Star

SCHUYLERVILLE — Martin Flanders Jr. scored three touchdowns and Luke Sherman threw for two more Friday night to power Schuylerville to a 42-0 Class C North football win over Granville-Whitehall.

Flanders rushed for 58 yards on 11 carries, including touchdown runs of 5, 10 and 13 yards as the Black Horses (2-0 division, 3-0 overall) piled up 235 rushing yards.

Sherman, who scored on a 23-yard run, also connected on 8 of 9 passes for 134 yards, hitting Otto Bolduc (12 yards) and Jack McGarrahan (29 yards) for touchdowns.

Defensively, Chris Nastacie and Josh Merrill recovered fumbes, Sherman picked off a pass, and Flanders and Will Schwerd recorded sacks.

Granville-Whitehall (0-2, 0-3) was held to 55 total yards on offense.

