Schuylerville cruises to win over Granville-Whitehall

SCHUYLERVILLE — Martin Flanders Jr. scored three touchdowns and Luke Sherman threw for two more Friday night to power Schuylerville to a 42-0 Class C North football win over Granville-Whitehall.
Flanders rushed for 58 yards on 11 carries, including touchdown runs of 5, 10 and 13 yards as the Black Horses (2-0 division, 3-0 overall) piled up 235 rushing yards.
Sherman, who scored on a 23-yard run, also connected on 8 of 9 passes for 134 yards, hitting Otto Bolduc (12 yards) and Jack McGarrahan (29 yards) for touchdowns.
Defensively, Chris Nastacie and Josh Merrill recovered fumbes, Sherman picked off a pass, and Flanders and Will Schwerd recorded sacks.
Granville-Whitehall (0-2, 0-3) was held to 55 total yards on offense.