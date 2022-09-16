Schuylerville cruises to win over Granville-Whitehall

SCHUYLERVILLE — Martin Flanders Jr. scored three touchdowns and Luke Sherman threw for two more Friday night to power Schuylerville to a 42-0 Class C North football win over Granville-Whitehall.

Flanders rushed for 58 yards on 11 carries, including touchdown runs of 5, 10 and 13 yards as the Black Horses (2-0 division, 3-0 overall) piled up 235 rushing yards.

Sherman, who scored on a 23-yard run, also connected on 8 of 9 passes for 134 yards, hitting Otto Bolduc (12 yards) and Jack McGarrahan (29 yards) for touchdowns.

Defensively, Chris Nastacie and Josh Merrill recovered fumbes, Sherman picked off a pass, and Flanders and Will Schwerd recorded sacks.

Granville-Whitehall (0-2, 0-3) was held to 55 total yards on offense.

Schuylerville 42, Granville-Whitehall 0 Gran.-Whitehall (0-2, 0-3);0;0;0;0 — 0 Schuylerville (2-0, 3-0);21;14;7;0 — 42 First quarter S — Flanders 5 run (Battle kick), 8:37 S — Sherman 23 run (Battle kick), 2:22 S — Flanders 10 run (Battle kick), :03 Second quarter S — Ot. Bolduc 12 pass from Sherman (Battle kick), 3:41 S — McGarrahan 29 pass from Sherman (Battle kick), :50 Third quarter S — Flanders 13 run (Battle kick), 9:44