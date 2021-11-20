Schuylerville cruises to state quarterfinal win

MASSENA — Ryan Dow scored six touchdowns — five of them on passes from Owen Sherman — as Schuylerville romped to a 52-0 victory over Ogdensburg Free Academy in a state football quarterfinal at on Saturday at Mike Nicholas Field.
The Black Horses, now 12-0 and carrying a 19-game win streak, head to Middletown next Saturday at noon to play Dobbs Ferry in a Class C state semifinal. The winner of that game goes to the championship game in Syracuse.
The Horses scored on every possession until they knelt down to close out the first half. Owen Sherman hit Dow on pass plays of 46, 34, 20, 14 and 30 yards.
Owen Sherman finished 8 for 9 with 190 yards passing. Dow had 187 yards receiving. Five ballcarries rushed for 244 yards on the ground, giving Schuylerville 434 yards of total offense.
