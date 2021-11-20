Schuylerville cruises to state quarterfinal win

MASSENA — Ryan Dow scored six touchdowns — five of them on passes from Owen Sherman — as Schuylerville romped to a 52-0 victory over Ogdensburg Free Academy in a state football quarterfinal at on Saturday at Mike Nicholas Field.

The Black Horses, now 12-0 and carrying a 19-game win streak, head to Middletown next Saturday at noon to play Dobbs Ferry in a Class C state semifinal. The winner of that game goes to the championship game in Syracuse.

The Horses scored on every possession until they knelt down to close out the first half. Owen Sherman hit Dow on pass plays of 46, 34, 20, 14 and 30 yards.

Owen Sherman finished 8 for 9 with 190 yards passing. Dow had 187 yards receiving. Five ballcarries rushed for 244 yards on the ground, giving Schuylerville 434 yards of total offense.

Check back later for a full story.

State Quarterfinal Schuylerville 22;16;8;6 — 52 Ogdensburg 0;0;0;0 — 0 First Quarter Schy — Ryan Dow 1 run (Zachary Bowen pass from Owen Sherman), 9:21 Schy — Ryan Dow 46 pass from Owen Sherman (run failed), 7:33 Schy — Ryan Dow 34 pass from Owen Sherman (Luke Sherman pass from Owen Sherman), 4:09 Second Quarter Schy — Ryan Dow 20 pass from Owen Sherman (Luke Sherman run), 10:47 Schy — Ryan Down 14 pass from Owen Sherman (Landen Cumm pass from Owen Sherman), 2:46 Third Quarter Schy — Ryan Dow 30 pass from Owen Sherman (Landen Cumm run), 8:30 Fourth Quarter Schy — Nicholas Abruscato 2 run (run failed)

