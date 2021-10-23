 Skip to main content
Schuylerville cruises to intersectional victory

SCHUYLERVILLE 54, SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY 20: Sophomore Lukas Sherman rushed for 84 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries to lead the Black Horses past Susquehanna Valley of Section IV.

Schuylerville, the No. 3-ranked Class C team in the state, improved to 8-0 overall.

Freshman Landen Cumm led all rushers with 92 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. His 9-yard scoring run gave the Black Horses a 30-0 second-quarter lead before the Sabers (4-3) rallied with three straight touchdowns to pull within 30-20 at halftime.

Owen Sherman completed 12 of 14 passes for 128 yards and ran 23 yards for a touchdown. Otto Bolduc caught seven passes for 73 yards, and brother Ollie Bolduc returned a fumble for another Black Horses touchdown.

Anthony Luzadis and Carson Patrick also recovered fumbles for Schuylerville, which will host a Class C quarterfinal playoff game on Friday. Sectional pairings for Class C will be officially announced on Sunday.

Schuylerville 54, Sus. Valley 20

Schuylerville (8-0);14;16;16;8 — 54

Sus. Valley (4-3);0;20;0;0 — 20

First quarter

Sch — L. Sherman 5 run (conversion failed)

Sch — Ol. Bolduc 11 fumble return (Ol. Bolduc pass from O. Sherman)

Second quarter

Sch — L. Sherman 6 run (L. Sherman run)

Sch — Cumm 9 run (Dow pass from O. Sherman)

SV — Howard 16 run (conversion failed)

SV — Howard 20 pass from Bowman (Rychlewski run)

SV — Rychlewski 4 run (conversion failed)

Third quarter

Sch — O. Sherman 23 run (Ot. Bolduc pass from O. Sherman)

Sch — L. Sherman 4 run (Dow pass from O. Sherman)

Fourth quarter

Sch — L. Sherman 8 run (L. Sherman run)

