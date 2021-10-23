Schuylerville cruises to intersectional victory

SCHUYLERVILLE 54, SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY 20: Sophomore Lukas Sherman rushed for 84 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries to lead the Black Horses past Susquehanna Valley of Section IV.

Schuylerville, the No. 3-ranked Class C team in the state, improved to 8-0 overall.

Freshman Landen Cumm led all rushers with 92 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. His 9-yard scoring run gave the Black Horses a 30-0 second-quarter lead before the Sabers (4-3) rallied with three straight touchdowns to pull within 30-20 at halftime.

Owen Sherman completed 12 of 14 passes for 128 yards and ran 23 yards for a touchdown. Otto Bolduc caught seven passes for 73 yards, and brother Ollie Bolduc returned a fumble for another Black Horses touchdown.

Anthony Luzadis and Carson Patrick also recovered fumbles for Schuylerville, which will host a Class C quarterfinal playoff game on Friday. Sectional pairings for Class C will be officially announced on Sunday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0