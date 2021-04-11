Schuylerville cruises past Warhawks

SCHUYLERVILLE — Owen Sherman ran for three touchdowns and passed for two more Sunday to lead Schuylerville to a 50-14 Class C North football victory over Corinth-Fort Edward.

Jack Dwyer rushed for 59 yards and scored on touchdowns runs of 37 and 2 yards for the Black Horses, who improved to 4-0.

Sherman, who completed six of 11 passes for 96 yards, connected on scoring passes to Ryan Dow and Otto Bolduc. He also ran for touchdowns of 19, 9 and 6 yards.

Ashton Sullivan scored both touchdowns for the Warhawks (1-3), on a 69-yard run and a 69-yard fumble return. Sullivan led all rushers with 78 yards on 11 carries.

Schuylerville 50, C-FE 14 Corinth-F.E. (1-3);0;0;6;8 — 14 Schuylerville (4-0);24;13;6;7 — 50 First quarter S — O. Sherman 19 run (Bowen pass from O.Sherman) S — Dow 12 pass from O. Sherman (Max pass from Dow) S — Sherman 9 run (Dow run) Second quarter S — O. Sherman 6 run (Phillips kick) S — Bolduc 24 pass from O. Sherman (conversion failed) Third quarter S — Dwyer 37 run (Phillips kick) C-FE — A. Sullivan 69 run (conversion failed) Fourth quarter S — Dwyer 2 run (kick failed) C-FE — A. Sullivan 69 fumble return (Sarnelli pass from B.Sullivan)

