Schuylerville cruises past Warhawks
Schuylerville cruises past Warhawks

SCHUYLERVILLE — Owen Sherman ran for three touchdowns and passed for two more Sunday to lead Schuylerville to a 50-14 Class C North football victory over Corinth-Fort Edward.

Jack Dwyer rushed for 59 yards and scored on touchdowns runs of 37 and 2 yards for the Black Horses, who improved to 4-0.

Sherman, who completed six of 11 passes for 96 yards, connected on scoring passes to Ryan Dow and Otto Bolduc. He also ran for touchdowns of 19, 9 and 6 yards.

Ashton Sullivan scored both touchdowns for the Warhawks (1-3), on a 69-yard run and a 69-yard fumble return. Sullivan led all rushers with 78 yards on 11 carries.

