Schuylerville cruises past Warhawks

SCHUYLERVILLE — Owen Sherman ran for three touchdowns and passed for two more Sunday to lead Schuylerville to a 50-14 Class C North football victory over Corinth-Fort Edward.
Jack Dwyer rushed for 59 yards and scored on touchdowns runs of 37 and 2 yards for the Black Horses, who improved to 4-0.
Prep Roundup: All of Saturday's high school sports stories, photos and game reports
A roundup of Saturday's high school sports stories, photos and game reports.
Brendan Lamby and Cole Clarke helped power the WarEagles past Cambridge-Salem in Saturday football action.
Photos from Saturday's football game between Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne and Cambridge-Salem at Stillwater. Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne was a 27…
Glens Falls turned a number of Gloversville turnovers into quick points Saturday in a 48-16 Class B North football victory over Gloversville
Granville held on for a 16-14 Class C North victory over Fonda on Saturday, as Josh Oakman scored two touchdowns.
Green Tech scored touchdowns in the second and fourth quarters on the way to a football victory over Hudson Falls on Saturday.
Saturday's girls soccer roundup.
Sherman, who completed six of 11 passes for 96 yards, connected on scoring passes to Ryan Dow and Otto Bolduc. He also ran for touchdowns of 19, 9 and 6 yards.
Ashton Sullivan scored both touchdowns for the Warhawks (1-3), on a 69-yard run and a 69-yard fumble return. Sullivan led all rushers with 78 yards on 11 carries.