Schuylerville cruises past Mechanicville-Hoosic Valley

SCHUYLERVILLE 48, MECHANICVILLE-HOOSIC VALLEY 0: Luke Sherman rushed for three touchdowns and Sam Dwyer added two more to power the undefeated Black Horses in Class C North.

Sherman ran for 88 yards on 12 carries and completed all six of his passes for 101 yards to lead the Schuylerville offense. Martin Flanders Jr. and Luke Griffen also scored for the Horses, who led 27-0 at halftime.