Schuylerville cruises past Johnstown
Schuylerville cruises past Johnstown

From the Prep Roundup: All of Saturday's high school sports stories series
SCHUYLERVILLE — Jack Dwyer rushed for three touchdowns and Sam McGarrahan added two more Saturday night as Schuylerville rolled to a 48-0 Class C North football victory over Johnstown in Class C North action.

McGarrahan led all rushers with 121 yards on nine carries, including a 72-yard scoring run, and Dwyer added 71 yards on six rushes, with a 54-yard touchdown run. Ryan Dow scored from 8 yards out.

Owen Sherman, who passed for 95 yards, opened the scoring with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Lukas Sherman.

