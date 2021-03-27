Schuylerville cruises past Johnstown

SCHUYLERVILLE — Jack Dwyer rushed for three touchdowns and Sam McGarrahan added two more Saturday night as Schuylerville rolled to a 48-0 Class C North football victory over Johnstown in Class C North action.
McGarrahan led all rushers with 121 yards on nine carries, including a 72-yard scoring run, and Dwyer added 71 yards on six rushes, with a 54-yard touchdown run. Ryan Dow scored from 8 yards out.
Owen Sherman, who passed for 95 yards, opened the scoring with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Lukas Sherman.
