Schuylerville cruises past Johnstown

SCHUYLERVILLE — Jack Dwyer rushed for three touchdowns and Sam McGarrahan added two more Saturday night as Schuylerville rolled to a 48-0 Class C North football victory over Johnstown in Class C North action.

McGarrahan led all rushers with 121 yards on nine carries, including a 72-yard scoring run, and Dwyer added 71 yards on six rushes, with a 54-yard touchdown run. Ryan Dow scored from 8 yards out.

Owen Sherman, who passed for 95 yards, opened the scoring with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Lukas Sherman.

Schuylerville 48, Johnstown 0 J'town (0-1);0;0;0;0 — 0 Schuy. (2-0);13;22;13;0 — 48 First quarter S — L. Sherman 9 pass from O. Sherman (kick failed) S — McGarrahan 2 run (Phillips kick) Second quarter S — Dow 8 run (Phillips kick) S — J. Dwyer 9 run (Dow run) S — J. Dwyer 3 run (Phillips kick) Third quarter S — J. Dwyer 54 run (Phillips kick) S — McGarrahan 72 run (kick failed)

