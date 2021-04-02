Schuylerville cruises past Granville

Schuylerville's streak of consecutive quarters of shutout football was snapped at 11 Friday, but the Black Horses cruised past Granville 54-8 in Class C North action.

Schuylerville jumped out to a quick 12-0 lead, converting fumbles on the Golden Horde's first two offensive plays into touchdowns. Ryan Dow's recovery on Granville's opening play led to Jack Dwyer's 1-yard touchdown run. On Granville's next play, Nick Abruscato scooped up the ball and returned it 28 yards for a score.

Dwyer rushed for 86 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Horses, who also got a pair of scores from Sam McGarrahan, and one touchdown each from Ryan Dow and Chase DeLisle. Owen Sherman completed four of five passes for 76 yards. As a team, Schuylerville outgained the Horde 318 yards to 126 and forced three fumbles.

Granville broke into the scoring column in the fourth quarter, as sophomore Trevor McKnight scored on a 14-yard pass from Myles Pauquette, and Tommy Roberts added the two-point conversion.