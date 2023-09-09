SCHUYLERVILLE 40, COBLESKILL 0: Sam Dwyer rushed for 181 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries as Schuylerville cruised in the completion of Friday night's suspended Class C game.

Dwyer scored on runs of 62 and 2 yards, and caught a 27-yard touchdown pass from Luke Sherman as the Black Horses improved to 2-0 in the league.

Landen Cumm added 109 yards and a touchdown on 13 rushes. Sherman also connected with Ben Van Veghten on a 26-yard scoring toss, and Blake Cumm added an 18-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Schuylerville outgained the Bulldogs 404-123 in total yards.

Schuylerville 40, Cobleskill 0 Cobleskill (0-2);0;0;0;0 — 0 Schuylerville (2-0);14;20;6;0 — 40 First quarter Sch — Dwyer 62 run (Battle kick) Sch — Van Veghten 26 pass from Sherman (Battle kick) Second quarter Sch — L. Cumm 4 run (conversion failed) Sch — Dwyer 27 pass from Sherman (Battle kick) Sch — Dwyer 2 run (Battle kick) Third quarter Sch — B. Cumm 18 run (conversion failed)