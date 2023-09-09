SCHUYLERVILLE 40, COBLESKILL 0: Sam Dwyer rushed for 181 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries as Schuylerville cruised in the completion of Friday night's suspended Class C game.
Dwyer scored on runs of 62 and 2 yards, and caught a 27-yard touchdown pass from Luke Sherman as the Black Horses improved to 2-0 in the league.
Landen Cumm added 109 yards and a touchdown on 13 rushes. Sherman also connected with Ben Van Veghten on a 26-yard scoring toss, and Blake Cumm added an 18-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
Schuylerville outgained the Bulldogs 404-123 in total yards.