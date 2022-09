SCHUYLERVILLE 28, HOO. FALLS-TAMARAC 0: Luke Sherman and Landen Cumm each scored two touchdowns Saturday night to lead Schuylerville to a Class C North shutout of Hoosick Falls-Tamarac.

Cumm, who scored on runs of 76 and 3 yards, finished with 150 yards on 11 carries. Sherman added 104 yards on 18 rushes for the Black Horses, who improved to 1-0 in the league, 2-0 overall.