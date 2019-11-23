MIDDLETOWN — Schuylerville scored a late first-half touchdown, got the conversion and held on to beat Port Jervis 8-7 on Saturday in a Class B football state semifinal at Faller Field.
The Black Horses made a goal-line stand in the third quarter and a Port Jervis 40-yard field goal attempt failed with 36 seconds left, giving Schuylerville a trip to the state championship game at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse. The Horses will play Chenango Forks on Dec. 1 at noon.
Port Jervis 40yd FG att misses with :36 left! #518football pic.twitter.com/SgvLtK1UVu— Pete Tobey (@PTobeyPSVarsity) November 23, 2019
Port Jervis scored first when Nico Rodriguez brooke loose and ran 60 yards for a touchdown with 2:54 left in the first half. But Schuylerville got it back when Owen Sherman found Evan Jeffords on a 42-yard touchdown pass play with 40 seconds left in the half.
Jacob Vanderhoof ran in the two-point conversion to give Schuylerville a one-point lead heading into halftime.
Schuylerville last played in a state football final in 2015, losing to Cazenovia, 22-19.
