Schuylerville wins

Schuylerville players celebrate after winning Saturday's game in Middletown.

 Pete Tobey, tobey@poststar.com

MIDDLETOWN — Schuylerville scored a late first-half touchdown, got the conversion and held on to beat Port Jervis 8-7 on Saturday in a Class B football state semifinal at Faller Field.

The Black Horses made a goal-line stand in the third quarter and a Port Jervis 40-yard field goal attempt failed with 36 seconds left, giving Schuylerville a trip to the state championship game at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse. The Horses will play Chenango Forks on Dec. 1 at noon.

Port Jervis scored first when Nico Rodriguez brooke loose and ran 60 yards for a touchdown with 2:54 left in the first half. But Schuylerville got it back when Owen Sherman found Evan Jeffords on a 42-yard touchdown pass play with 40 seconds left in the half.

Jacob Vanderhoof ran in the two-point conversion to give Schuylerville a one-point lead heading into halftime.

Schuylerville last played in a state football final in 2015, losing to Cazenovia, 22-19.

Check back later for a full story.

