MIDDLETOWN — In the breathless final minutes of a one-point game Saturday, the biggest play was delivered by a sophomore on special teams.
Carson Patrick's partial block of Port Jervis' last-gasp field-goal attempt made Evan Jeffords' touchdown and Jacob Vanderhoof's two-point conversion in the first half stand as Schuylerville's winning margin.
With a hard-fought 8-7 Class B state football semifinal victory over Port Jervis at Faller Field, Schuylerville advanced to the Carrier Dome for the first time since 2015.
"It still hasn't sunk in, I'm still just kind of shocked," said Schuylerville sophomore quarterback Owen Sherman, who threw the touchdown pass to Jeffords. "It couldn’t happen to a better group of people or a better crowd here."
"It's awesome," Schuylerville head coach John Bowen said. "Any time you end up in this position, everyone's put the same amount of work in, so to be able to bring all that work to a culminating opportunity like the Carrier Dome is really special."
Schuylerville (11-1), winner of 10 in a row since a Week 2 loss to Glens Falls, faces Section IV power Chenango Forks (12-0) for the Class B state championship a week from Sunday at noon in Syracuse.
"It's huge, especially after Week 2, to come back like this, all the challenges we overcame. It's awesome, it's just crazy," Patrick said.
It was Patrick who got a piece of Liam Tomasi's 40-yard field-goal attempt with 36 seconds left in regulation, sending the ball wide and short and preserving Schuylerville's win.
Port Jervis 40yd FG att misses with :36 left! #518football pic.twitter.com/SgvLtK1UVu— Pete Tobey (@PTobeyPSVarsity) November 23, 2019
"I just ran up the middle and all of a sudden I saw the ball coming right toward me — hit me right in the shoulder pad," said Patrick, whose brother Clayton started on the Black Horses' 2015 state runner-up team.
Bowen admitted he had flashbacks of Schuylerville's overtime loss to Glens Falls on a field goal in the 2017 Section II finals.
"The kids did a nice job of getting a push up inside, and obviously from that distance he has to keep the trajectory lower, and we were able to get a hand on it," he said.
Initially struggling to gain yards against Port Jervis' ferocious defense, Schuylerville had taken the lead 40 seconds before halftime, when Sherman found Jeffords behind coverage for a 42-yard touchdown pass.
"Coach asked me if I could outrun him, and I wasn't sure," said Jeffords, Schuylerville's Offensive Player of the Game. "I just got lucky enough to get a couple steps ahead, and Owen threw a beautiful ball that caught me in stride, and it was just perfect."
"We knew they were going to sell out to the run," Sherman said. "We'd been running pretty much the whole time prior to that, so we just wanted to fake that toss and then get Evan to use his speed on that vert (vertical pass route), and he made a heck of a catch."
Said Bowen: "We got a little bit outside of our comfort zone throwing the football, and as it turned out, it ended up being the deciding factor in the game."
Sherman's initial two-point conversion pass fell incomplete, but Port Jervis was flagged for pass interference, giving the Horses another shot. This time, Vanderhoof ran a toss sweep around left end for the one-point lead.
The moment was especially sweet for Vanderhoof, playing for the first time since he suffered a knee injury in Week 6 at Cobleskill.
"The past six weeks, all I've been wanting to do was get on the field and play with my brothers," said Vanderhoof, who led the Horses with 70 yards on 17 rushes. "When I was out, they delivered and allowed me to come back and play with them, it's the best thing ever."
Port Jervis (9-3) had opened the scoring two minutes earlier, as Nico Rodriguez sprang loose for a 60-yard touchdown run.
The second half was a defensive struggle for field position. Schuylerville came up with a huge stand on defense midway through the third quarter, stuffing the Red Raiders on four rushes inside the 10-yard line. Port Jervis passed up a chip-shot field goal attempt on fourth and goal for a sweep by Rodriguez that was stuffed at the 3.
Port Jervis outgained the Black Horses 309-200 in total yards, but hurt itself with penalties and four turnovers, including fumble recoveries by Tyler Bowen, Charles Luzadis and Patrick, the latter two in the fourth quarter.
With 2:51 left, the Red Raiders recovered a fumble at their own 35, but their last-ditch drive stalled two minutes later, forcing their final field-goal try.
"Sitting in this position, you have two teams that fought their hearts out, they truly left everything on the field," Bowen said, "and the misery of all of it is somebody's got to lose. Whether it's a matter of a blocked field-goal attempt or a field goal made, it's a tough out."
