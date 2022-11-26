Saturday's State Scoreboard

Saturday's scores:
FOOTBALL
State Tournament
Class C Semifinals
James I. O’Neill 41, Warrensburg-Lake George 22
General Brown 29, Lackawanna 20
James I. O’Neill scored three times in the third quarter to beat Warrensburg-Lake George 41-22 on Saturday in a Class C football state semifinal.
Cambridge-Salem rushed for six touchdowns in a 47-22 victory over Moriah on Friday in a Class D football state semifinal at Middletown High School.
A preview of Saturday's state semifinal football game between Warrensburg-Lake George and James I. O'Neill of Highland Falls.
Cambridge-Salem and Moriah square off in the state football playoffs for the first time since 2017.
Cooper Morehouse, the last of North Warren's players on the Warrensburg-Lake George football team, and his linemates have paved the Wolverines' path to the state semifinals.
The 2022 team-by-team high school football schedules and results for the Glens Falls area.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.