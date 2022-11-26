 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Saturday's State Scoreboard

  • 0

Saturday's scores:

FOOTBALL

State Tournament

Class C Semifinals

James I. O’Neill 41, Warrensburg-Lake George 22

General Brown 29, Lackawanna 20

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Who has scored the most World Cup goals of all time?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News