Saturday's state scoreboard

Scores from Saturday's playoff games:
FOOTBALL
State Tournament
Class B Final
Maine-Endwell 21, Pleasantville 12
Dubbs Haqq scored a pair of second-half touchdowns as Chenango Forks beat Schuylerville in the Class C football state championship game on Friday.
Photos from Friday's Class C football state championship game in Syracuse. Chenango Forks defeated Schuylerville.
Zion Freeman and Trey Bailey were among seven Queensbury football players named to the Class A Grasso division first team.
Greenwich seniors Jesse Kuzmich, Deontae Bennett and Ethan Banfield were two-way selections for the Class D North football all-star team.
Schuylerville heads to Syracuse on Friday for a rematch with Chenango Forks in the Class C state football championship game.
The Schuylerville Black Horses return Friday to the exact spot they were in 2019: at the Carrier Dome, ready to face Chenango Forks for a state football championship.
Schuylerville punched its ticket to the Carrier Dome with a lopsided state semifinal victory on Saturday.
Photos from Schuylerville's Class C state football semifinal win over Dobbs Ferry on Saturday.
