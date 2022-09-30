Saturday's football schedule

Saturday's high school football schedule:
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Class A
South Glens Falls at Queensbury, 2 p.m.
Carson Rath passed for five touchdowns Saturday as he led the Glens Falls football team to a 38-0 Jug Game victory over Hudson Falls.
Glens Falls takes on Hudson Falls on Saturday at noon in the Jug Game.
Moriah cruised to a 41-0 Champlain Valley football victory over Ticonderoga on Friday night.
Brody McCabe, Luke Sheldon and Tristen Hitchcock each scored two touchdowns Friday night to power the Warrensburg-Lake George football team to a 50-0 win.
Schuylerville got two touchdowns apiece from Martin Flanders Jr., Luke Sherman and Sam Dwyer in a 55-6 win over Watervliet on Saturday.
Brice Burr and Evan Day each rushed for two touchdowns to lead Cambridge-Salem past Helderberg Valley 46-0 in a Class D football matchup.
Greenwich held off a furious second-half rally by Canajoharie-Fort Plain to earn the Class D victory.
Jacobie Hunt returned a blocked punt for a touchdown in the third quarter for the Bulldogs' only points of the game.
Niskayuna doubled up Queensbury in total yards, 314-157, as the Silver Warriors cruised to a Class A Grasso win over the Spartans.
